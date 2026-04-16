Too many children are starting school without the basics - we need to act earlier.

As I go up and down the country speaking to teachers, I hear the same thing. More children are starting school without the basics – struggling to sit still, listen and follow simple instructions.

On one occasion, a third of the class needed help with things many of us would take for granted even in young children, like using the toilet.

This is now a real challenge in classrooms across the country, putting pressure on teachers and holding children back before they’ve even had the chance to get started.

From using the toilet independently to communicating clearly, that lack of readiness has real consequences for how classrooms function day to day, for standards in our schools, and for opportunities across the country – which is why getting more children school ready is something we should all care about.

It’s not because parents aren’t trying, and not because teachers aren’t working flat out, but because just as the pressure on families has gone up over recent years, the support around families hasn’t kept pace.

That’s why from this week, new guidance for schools, nurseries and childminders sets out for the first time what a strong start to school should look like, not just in the first week of term, but from the moment families find out their child’s school place.

That moment might feel like the end, but really it should be the beginning.

Our guidance is about bringing schools, nurseries and childminders closer together, and making sure families feel supported all the way through things like home visits and stay and play sessions, giving families the chance to visit their new school, or for teachers to visit children in their early years setting.

We are also trying to reach families and make sure the right advice is getting through. Through our Best Start in Life campaign, we’re showing that school readiness is about everyday skills like communication, independence and confidence – not just uniforms or academic ability. It features a new ‘Steps for School’ song by MC Grammar highlighting key skills, available on our Best Start in Life website.

And with every family facing cost of living pressures, this is also about lightening the load. Every year, £400 is spent by British families on nappies and wipes alone - money back in parents' pockets once their little one is toilet trained.

But we also know all the measures we’re introducing cannot be piecemeal. That’s why we are rolling out Best Start Family Hubs in every local area, bringing together parenting advice, health services and early hands-on help in one place.

I am delivering a system where local family services, schools, nurseries and childminders pull together. Where support starts earlier so parents feel confident from the off.

This isn’t about expecting perfection. Every child develops at their own pace. What matters is that every child has the chance to arrive at school feeling ready to learn, ready to make friends and ready to thrive.

That has to be a shared national mission. And it starts with giving every child the very best start.

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Bridget Phillipson is the Secretary of State for Education.

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