Sir Tony said the EU inviting Canada to become its first associate member showed a “newfound flexibility".

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Britain should commit to rejoining the European Union within a decade, according to the think tank chaired by Sir Tony Blair, as the former Labour prime minister said the country needed a “new approach” to post-Brexit relations.

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Sir Tony, who left office in 2007, said Andy Burnham’s Government should be clear it wants to enter into a “structured formal relationship” where “everything is on the table”. Sir Tony said the EU inviting Canada to become its first associate member showed a “newfound flexibility” in relations between the EU and non-member states. However, the former Labour leader said it would be wrong to return to a straight membership of the single market and customs union. In a slight to the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer, he also cautioned towards an “inching towards” Europe as a result of public opinion. The report said Britain rejoining a “significantly reformed” EU, along with reforms inside the bloc, could see Europe as a superpower that could challenge the US and China. Read more: 'Early election by December', Badenoch suggests as she slams Labour on Chagos deal and welfare Read more: Burnham 'overwhelmed' as PM and Farage is a 'grumpy grandpa,' Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Sir Tony said the EU inviting Canada to become its first associate member showed a “newfound flexibility”. Picture: Alamy

It said: “Britain should play a leading role in shaping a more powerful Europe. The necessary reforms have already been identified – not least in Mario Draghi’s report on EU competitiveness – but implementing them remains the challenge. “For Britain to be part of that effort, it must show political commitment to Europe. This can be achieved by setting a clear, public objective to rejoin the EU within a decade – subject to internal EU reform. “This objective should be a cornerstone of the UK government’s upcoming 10-year plan.” In the foreword to the report entitled “Beyond Leave and Remain: A Path to Rejoining a Reformed Europe”, Sir Tony said: “The red lines which we drew in 2016 are not the same as 2026. “We need a new approach which makes sense of the world as it has changed in this decade, and which treats our future relationship in Europe not as a question about whether Britain ‘reverses’ Brexit but about whether we can secure a modern relationship with Europe which is in our national interest today.” He added: “There is no point in inching towards Europe as we feel what British public opinion might accommodate. We should be clear that we want back into a formal relationship with the EU. But it must be a Europe on a credible path to reform, a Europe of nation states, a Europe capable of being a genuine global power. “Otherwise, though Britain should continue to co-operate with the EU where it is in our mutual interest to do so, and though we should always remain open to changing circumstances, Britain will show that it can and is prepared to remain independent.” Polling by Best for Britain suggested Labour would get closest to forming a majority government at the next general election by adopting a manifesto commitment to rejoining the EU.