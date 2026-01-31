The Prime Minister said the 54-strong business delegation had “a real sense of can-do” and a willingness to seize the opportunities China presents

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Yuyuan Garden on January 30, 2026 in Shanghai, China. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Britain needs to be better at talking itself up, Sir Keir Starmer said as he returned from leading a trade delegation to China.

Reflecting on his four-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai, the Prime Minister said the 54-strong business delegation had "a real sense of can-do" and a willingness to seize the opportunities China presents. He told reporters on his flight from Shanghai: "They're real glass half-full people and they see the opportunity. "That's why we want to take all these delegations because they see opportunity in what we're doing and we need a bit more of that." Asked what he could do to project that sense of optimism at home, he said: "I think we've all got a responsibility to inject that optimism and make sure that we talk up what we're good at as a country, and we're not always as good at that as we should be."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks to Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle as they visit the Bund in Shanghai on January 31, 2026. Picture: Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Sir Keir’s comments followed a heavily trade-focused visit to China, the first by a British prime minister since 2018 as Labour attempts to “reset” relations with Beijing. The visit secured agreements on reducing whisky tariffs and visa-free travel for British citizens, as well as commitments for more talks on a deal on trade in services. Sir Keir secured a political win following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who agreed to lift sanctions imposed on British parliamentarians in 2021. He said he hoped Mr Xi would visit Britain in 2027 as part of the G20 summit hosted by the UK. Asked what Britain could learn from China’s approach to technology, Sir Keir said: “On technology and on things like infrastructure, the speed at which they’re acting is really important. “I feel that on things like infrastructure, we’re too slow in the United Kingdom.”

Britain needs to be better at talking itself up, Sir Keir Starmer said as he returned from leading a trade delegation to China. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images