Illegal settlers in the Palestinian West Bank will be hit with new sanctions by Britain and its allies, Yvette Cooper has told the Commons.

The package has been co-ordinated with the UK’s allies in Australia, Canada, France and Norway, who in a joint statement said they aimed to “hold extremist settlers accountable for the horrific levels of settler violence against Palestinian civilians”.

The Foreign Secretary said the “most notorious individuals” would be targeted by the measures, including “extremist figures in the Israeli cabinet”.

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As part of the moves, the UK will impose sanctions on six entities and one individual involved in financing, enabling and carrying out settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

These include The Farms Association, Artzenu and Ahavat Gilad.

In a statement to the Commons, Ms Cooper said: “This is a full package of sanctions under this Labour Government against extremist Israeli settlers.

“We have targeted some of the most notorious individuals, the most significant settler entities, and the extremist figures in the Israeli cabinet who are inciting these acts.

“Today’s measures mean the UK is second to none among international partners in targeting those facilitating and (inciting) settler violence.”

The sanctions come amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, who have both fired strikes against one another despite a ceasefire and calls by US President Donald Trump for restraint.

Ms Cooper also announced that, alongside the package of sanctions, the Charity Commission watchdog has been tasked with investigating UK charities’ links to settlements.

She added the Government had “strengthened” UK business risk guidance “to make it clear and unambiguous, if you are a British citizen or business, you should not conduct any economic and financial activities in illegal Israeli settlements”.

Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, asked why the Government had only warned UK firms against doing business in Israeli settlements.

The Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury told the Commons: “The truth is that British companies are bankrolling annexations one settlement at a time.

“Surely, if the Government can recognise that settlements are illegal, then why not just issue a ban on all trade in goods and services with the settlements, rather than more guidance?

“Are we in danger of doing too little too late?”

Ms Cooper replied: “We do not want trade with illegal settlements.

“And we want to deter support for those settlements, and that includes financial engagement and also includes the charitable organisations who should not be engaging as well.”

The Foreign Secretary said the UK wanted to “distinguish between illegal settlements, and trade with businesses and organisations across Israel”.

She added: “We will continue to work with allies on what the practical arrangements are that can ensure that we stand up for international law and against these illegal settlements that are endangering peace.”

Ms Cooper earlier announced an extra £10 million for the Palestinian Authority over 2026 to help pay salaries and “bolstering” its ability to function.

She said: “The PA faces an enormous fiscal and healthcare crisis because the Israeli government has a stranglehold on the Palestinian economy, including withholding five billion dollars of Palestinian tax revenue.

“That means schools and health facilities struggle to stay open for more than one or two days a week.

“An effective PA is directly in Israel’s interest – it is both utterly wrong and incredibly shortsighted for the Netanyahu government to seek to undermine it at every turn.”

Ms Cooper said she will travel to Paris later this week in advance of the peace-building conference dedicated to advancing a two-state solution.