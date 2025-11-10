Most people think artificial intelligence is a future problem. I am telling you as an entrepreneur who works with AI every day, we are already behind.

Millions of Britons are letting AI into their lives without understanding what it is doing with their information. Research shows two fifths of us would already hand our bills and routine shopping tasks to AI.

Convenience always wins. But convenience without awareness is a trap.

I have spent more than a decade building companies powered by data and technology. AI has been the secret advantage that allowed me to compete with giants. It transforms what a lean team can achieve. I have watched it turn month long problems into afternoon tasks.

That is incredible for productivity. It is terrifying for anyone who thinks their job will stay the same forever.

Economists predict that up to 80 percent of today’s roles will be automated or reshaped by 2030. That number matters.

It means today’s primary schoolchildren will enter a workplace unrecognisable from the one their parents know. It means every adult who is not planning to retire in the next ten years must become fluent in AI or risk being locked out of the next wave of opportunity.

This is not a niche topic for techies. It is the new basic literacy. Just as every generation learned to read, write and manage money, we must now learn to work alongside AI.

To understand how it makes decisions. To ask smarter questions. To know when it gets things wrong. To protect our personal data from misuse.

Britain has led every major industrial shift in history. We built the steam age. We helped create the computing age. We have the universities, startups and creative talent to lead the AI age too.

But leadership does not happen by accident. It happens by preparing a society to win.

If we do this right, Britain becomes a country of empowered workers and bold entrepreneurs. I believe AI will enable people from every background to start something of their own. It will lower barriers. It will create new revenue streams. It will reward ideas, not just scale.

If we do nothing, we become digital tenants in a world owned by others. Our skills become outdated. Our economy becomes dependent. Our future becomes something managed elsewhere.

AI will reshape Britain. The only question left is whether we choose to shape it first.