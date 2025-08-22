The British staycation is far from fading, but it is being reshaped by later decisions, tighter budgets and shifting preferences, creating a market that is less straightforward to predict or prepare for.

At Key Data, where we track thousands of UK short-term rental bookings, the numbers show that many travellers are holding off until the last moment to confirm their plans.

In the first half of 2025, one in three trips were not booked until just two weeks before arrival, and the average booking window is now a full week shorter than it was in 2024.

The long-established pattern of early deposits and forward planning is giving way to a more hesitant, last-minute culture.

Length of stay is also edging down, with the average trip now 0.2 days shorter than last year. Cornwall still commands the longest breaks at just over 6 days, but even there stays are contracting, while only a handful of regions such as the Highlands and Yorkshire Dales have resisted the trend.

Several factors may be driving this behaviour. Families are watching their budgets more carefully, weighing whether they can afford a break before committing.

Others are waiting to see if the weather forecast improves, wary of locking themselves into a holiday that may be dampened by rain.

The growth of late-deal culture on booking platforms also plays a role, with discounts and flash sales encouraging travellers to hold back in the hope of a bargain.

No single factor fully explains the change, but together they suggest a broader shift in the way domestic travel is planned.

It is not just when people are booking that is changing, but also where they are going. Cornwall, Snowdonia and the Scottish Borders, long staples of the British holiday map, saw double-digit drops in occupancy in the first half of this year. Cornwall was down 11 per cent, Snowdonia fell 15 per cent, and the Scottish Borders dropped 13 per cent.

By contrast, the Cotswolds and the Highlands were among the few regions to record growth, indicating that travellers are not abandoning the staycation but redistributing their spending power, reshaping the map of demand.

For travellers, this brings flexibility. Trips can be decided at the last minute, plans can shift with the forecast, and bargains are easier to chase. But for property owners and managers, it brings a tougher reality. Calendars that once filled in advance now remain open until the eleventh hour.

Pricing is harder to set, and the popularity of once-reliable regions is no longer guaranteed. Shorter stays also mean more gaps to fill, pushing managers to adopt flexible pricing and gap-night strategies just to maintain occupancy.

What is clear from the data is that Britain’s travel landscape is evolving. The staycation remains central, but it is no longer anchored to the habits that defined it for years.

Lead times are shorter, stays are contracting, and destinations are shifting. For travellers, that may mean more choice and better value. For businesses, it means adapting quickly to a market where tradition offers no guarantee of demand, adopting shorter-break pricing and gap-night strategies to capture later, smaller bookings, and relying on good data to anticipate shifts and stay one step ahead.