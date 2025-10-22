British Storm Shadow missiles have been used by Ukraine in a massive strike on a chemical premises on Russian soil, it has been revealed.

After giving Ukraine permission to use the long-range missiles last year, the war-torn nations began using them last November.

The use of British-supplied weapons will likely trigger condemnation and threats from the Kremlin.

Britain's Defence John Healey said Vladimir Putin thinks of the UK as his "number one enemy" because of the Government's steadfast support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian attack also comes after talks between President Trump and Putin were shelved after being previously announced to take place in Budapest.

