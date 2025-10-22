British missiles used in 'massive strike' on Russian chemical plant
The Ukrainian general staff confirmed the use of the UK-made missiles in the strike
British Storm Shadow missiles have been used by Ukraine in a massive strike on a chemical premises on Russian soil, it has been revealed.
After giving Ukraine permission to use the long-range missiles last year, the war-torn nations began using them last November.
The use of British-supplied weapons will likely trigger condemnation and threats from the Kremlin.
Britain's Defence John Healey said Vladimir Putin thinks of the UK as his "number one enemy" because of the Government's steadfast support for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian attack also comes after talks between President Trump and Putin were shelved after being previously announced to take place in Budapest.
Mr Trump will instead meet Nato chief Mark Rutte in Washington.
Ukraine's general staff said the plant targeted by the strike produces gunpowder, explosives and rocket fuel components used in Russian ammunition and equipment.
On social media, the armed forces wrote: "A massive combined missile and airstrike was carried out, including the use of air-launched Storm Shadow missiles, which successfully penetrated the Russian air defence system.
"The outcome of the strike is being assessed."