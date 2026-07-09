Temperatures could hit up to 36C in some areas. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Brits are bracing for another scorching day with temperatures expected to hit up to 36C degrees in some areas as the UK faces its third heatwave in months.

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The heat is expected to peak on Thursday and Friday when temperatures will “widely exceed 30C” across the UK and some areas in England could hit 36C, according to the Met Office. Scotland and Northern Ireland could see highs of up to 28C on Friday and temperatures in the mid-20s over the weekend. Health and fire warnings have been issued as temperatures keep climbing. The Midlands, eastern and southern England are under amber heat-health alerts by the UK Health Security Agency until 9pm on Sunday while yellow heat health alerts are in force across northern England for the same period. While temperatures are not expected to reach as far as last month's record-breaking highs, many places are likely to experience several consecutive days of hot weather. Read more: How long will July heatwave last? Met Office forecast revealed Read more: Amber heat health alerts take effect as UK set to sizzle in one of longest heatwaves since 1976

Sunbathers enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach as the third heatwave of the year arrives with temperatures forecast to reach over 30 degrees again in some parts the UK. Picture: Alamy