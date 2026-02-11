Defence secretary John Healey will also commit UK forces to Nato's Arctic Sentry mission in the High North

Britain will double the number of troops sent to Norway in a bid to bolster defences against Putin's Russia in the High North. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Britain will double the number of troops sent to Norway in a bid to bolster defences against Putin's Russia in the High North, the Government is set to announce.

On Wednesday, defence secretary John Healey will also commit UK forces to Nato's Arctic Sentry mission, the alliance's initiative to improve security in the region to help address Donald Trump's concerns over Greenland. The promises to bolster the defence of the Arctic region came as former head of the armed forces General Sir Nick Carter called for greater European co-operation to deter Russia and support Ukraine. Mr Healey, on a visit to Royal Marines at Camp Viking in the Norwegian Arctic, promised to increase the number of troops deployed to the country from 1,000 to 2,000 over three years. The defence secretary also confirmed that UK Armed Forces will play their part in Nato's Arctic Sentry mission.

On Wednesday, defence secretary John Healey will also commit UK forces to Nato's Arctic Sentry mission, the alliance's initiative to improve security in the region. Picture: Getty

Mr Healey will join Nato counterparts to discuss the proposals at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. The defence secretary said: "Demands on defence are rising, and Russia poses the greatest threat to Arctic and High North security that we have seen since the Cold War. "We see Putin rapidly re-establishing military presence in the region, including reopening old Cold War bases. "The UK is stepping up to protect the Arctic and High North - doubling the number of troops we have in Norway and scaling up joint exercises with Nato allies." Some 1,500 commandos will be deployed to Norway in March for Nato's Exercise Cold Response. In September, the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force will be carrying out major military exercises in the region - with air, land and naval forces training to protect critical infrastructure from attacks and sabotage. The risk of Russian sabotage activity was highlighted by Sir Nick in a paper for the Tony Blair Institute.

The commitment comes after US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland (pictured) over security threats in the Arctic region. Picture: Getty

Former head of the armed forces General Sir Nick Carter called for greater European co-operation to deter Russia and support Ukraine. Picture: Getty