John Healey, the newly appointed Chancellor, pledged to ‘make Britain growth Britain’ during his first speech in charge of the Treasury

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey delivers a speech at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

John Healey pledged his government's commitment to ‘fiscal discipline’ on Monday, as he vowed to ‘balance the books’ ahead of next month's Budget.

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Speaking at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in Coventry, the Chancellor said growth was "at the heart" of his plan for Britain ahead of next month’s Budget. Taking questions following his speech, Mr Healey also refused to rule out further tax rises, insisting he does not want to "fuel speculation" ahead of the Budget announcement. "If I respond to speculation now, that will only spawn more speculation," Mr Healey said. It comes as Mr Healey announced a £150 million fund from the British Business Bank for fast-growing firms in the north of England, alongside the creation of the “northern 500” - a concept that will bring together “the North’s most ambitious mid-sized businesses” led by local mayors. "My defining mission as Chancellor is growth," the Chancellor responded to LBC, as he set out his pledge to 'make great Britain growth Britain'. Read more: 'We're not getting rid of the Triple Lock', insists Treasury chief as John Healey delivers first speech as Chancellor Read more: Sir Richard Branson urges John Healey to 'give young entrepreneurs a break' ahead of his first budget

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey delivers a speech at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry. Picture: Alamy

Taking to the stage, the Chancellor said: “The next chapter of Britain’s growth story will be written in more places. “That’s not sentimentality, that is supply-side economics. A transport bottleneck in South Yorkshire is too often invisible from Whitehall, but it can have a real impact on economic growth and on business investment decisions. “That’s why, at the Budget, I will set out a roadmap to fiscal devolution, a permanent transfer of power and resources from Whitehall to our regions, with greater business rates retention for local councils and strategic authorities, grants from central government replaced by a share of local income tax for every mayoral strategic authority beginning in 2028. “London, of course, is our powerhouse, but if our city regions could emulate the success of those in France or Germany, growth in our country would be transformed.” The timing of the speech couldn't have been more poignant, as Jaguar Land Rover confirmed on Monday that the firm is set to cut 4,000 jobs.

Mr Healey sought to present an optimistic assessment of the UK’s economic future despite the impact of global crises including the war in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the speech, the first since Andy Burnham entered 10 Downing Street, Mr Healey continued: “The Prime Minister and I are in lockstep in our commitment to meeting the fiscal rules at the upcoming Budget, to balancing the books with a buffer to protect against uncertainty. The Chancellor added that he wanted twice as many “unicorn” firms in the UK and to make it easier for businesses to test new technology. Mr Healey said: “So, I’m setting an ambition now to double the number of unicorn firms in this country.”

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey delivers a speech at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry. Picture: Alamy