By Frankie Elliott

Britain has received a boost to its pandemic preparations after its first mRNA manufacturing plant opened today.

The pharmaceutical company specialises in MRNA, the technology behind some of the most effective and fastest-to-develop jabs during the COVID pandemic.

Stéphane Bancel said Moderna’s operation in the UK will be hugely successful, even if anti-vaccine rhetoric leads to a lack of demand for its products in the US. Picture: Getty

Bosses say the plant will produce up to 100 million doses of its existing vaccine products each year, but capacity could be ramped up to 250 million doses annually in the event of a new disease outbreak. "God-forbid, if there is another pandemic, we can switch the facility any day," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. The factory's opening is a welcome relief for the government after four major pharmaceutical companies halted planned investments in the UK in recent weeks. Firms pulled their funding, claiming the the NHS drugs-pricing regime made the British market a "contagion risk". Domestic vaccine-manufacturing capability in the UK will also be strengthened through the Moderna plant, after limitations were exposed during the early COVID response. "It's a really fast way of getting new vaccines discovered," said Lord Patrick Vallance, former chief scientist and now science minister. "It's also a great statement of confidence in the UK that [Moderna has] chosen to base themselves here."