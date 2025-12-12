The chilling warning comes as efforts to agree a peace deal for Ukraine continue to falter

Armed Forces minister Al Carns said the country was on a 'war footing' and warned that the 'shadow of war was at Europe's door'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Britain is on a ‘war footing,’ a minister has said, after warnings from Nato that countries must prepare 'for the scale of conflict our grandparents and great grandparents endured'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Armed Forces minister Al Carns said the country was on a 'war footing' and warned that the 'shadow of war was at Europe's door'. Speaking at the launch of the UK's Military Intelligence Services, Mr Cairns said that an impending war “could be bigger and bloodier than what we have experienced in recent times.” “If you look at the UK casualties taken in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, that amounts to about a week in the war in Ukraine. If you are asking if Britain is on a war footing then you are on the money.

Speaking at the launch of the UK's Military Intelligence Services, Mr Cairns said that an impending war “could be bigger and bloodier than what we have experienced in recent times.”. Picture: Alamy

“We should remember that collectively the UK and its allies overmatch Russia significantly. While Ukraine has inflicted more than a million casualties on the largest armed forces in the world.” NATO chief Mark Rutte warned member states are "Russia's next target" as he called on the bloc to prepare for a conflict on the scale of the Second World War. Speaking at a security conference in Berlin, Mr Rutte said NATO is firmly in the Kremlin's sights as he suggested we could be heading for war on a scale not seen since the 1940s. "We are Russia's next target," he warned. "I fear that too many are quietly complacent. "Too many don't feel the urgency, and too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. Read more: Trump 'demands Zelenskyy sign peace deal by Christmas' as Ukrainian leader agrees to hold war-time elections Read more: ‘We will defend ourselves’: Yvette Cooper launches sweeping blow to 'Russian information warfare networks'

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, made the comments during his keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference today. Picture: Alamy

"The time for action is now." In a final, stark warning for the bloc's members, Mr Rutte said Russia will be ready to wage war on NATO within the next five years. It comes as Russia has told the UK it must disclose every member of the British armed forces currently active in Ukraine following the death of a soldier last week. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, said on Thursday that every soldier, even British servicemen, in Ukraine is a legitimate target. British troops are currently helping Ukraine carry out terror acts, sabotage and other anti-Russian activities, she claimed. Downing Street stressed the UK’s commitment to protecting its national security after Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said Europe must be ready for war on the scale endured by “our grandparents or great-grandparents”. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think we’ve been clear in many months that Russia’s war in Ukraine affects our national security as well – whether that’s things like undersea cables or issues such as that.“You’ve seen our uptick in defence spending and the commitment we’ve made there, and the Prime Minister’s words on importance of Nato overall.” He added: “The national security of this country is clearly the number one priority of this Government and any government, but I’ll just point you to the commitments that we have made on defence spending as clear evidence of just how seriously we take that commitment.” As tensions continue to rise in Europe, efforts to agree a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine have stalled. Donald Trump has reportedly demanded that Ukraine agree a peace deal with Russia by Christmas after unleashing a furious tirade against President Zelenskyy - telling him to "get his act together". The Ukrainian president has told European counterparts that the US delegation in the peace talks, comprised of special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, is pushing him to agree a compromise with Vladimir Putin's Russia.