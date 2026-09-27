Wes Streeting made sobering remarks about Putin's ambitions ahead of the Labour conference

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions pose the “greatest risk” of war in Britain in decades, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has said.

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Streeting has called Russia the “biggest threat” facing Britain today. And, has pointed to how Russia is continuing to test NATO defences. These statements come ahead of the Labour conference, where Streeting is expected to “deliver the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War”. “Without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest threat facing Britain is Russia and President Putin,” said Streeting. Read more: Wes Streeting refuses to guarantee 3% defence spending target as Government unveils £8.4bn submarine deal Read more: Swedish and Finnish fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who chose Ukraine for his first foreign visit since taking office. Picture: Getty

“We’ve got war in our continent. We’ve got a Russian president who has imperialist ambitions, who is constantly testing Britain’s defences, NATO defences and testing the strength of our alliances. “And so, the sobering reality is that we face a greater risk of war than we’ve done at any point in my lifetime.” He said he is confident the country has what it needs to remain safe, but the same would not be true if defences were to “stand still” for five years.

Russian troops strike clothes market in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Picture: Getty