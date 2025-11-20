Britain risks dangerously underestimating both the scale and the immediacy of the Russian threat in Europe, a delegation of leading UK Russia experts has warned, as Poland and the European Union accelerate preparations for a more volatile security era.

The delegation has just returned from a visit to Poland, hosted by the Polish Embassy in London, where they met senior figures from Poland’s Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Security Bureau and the President’s Russia Policy Team.

They also held discussions with British diplomats in Warsaw, national security analysts and Polish think tanks, before receiving field briefings at the Belarusian border and a NATO training range.

Their warning comes as Poland investigates a new round of alleged Kremlin-linked sabotage. Prosecutors plan to charge two Ukrainian nationals with carrying out an explosion on a railway line used to transport supplies towards Ukraine.

Officials say the pair fled into Belarus immediately afterwards and had been collaborating with Russian intelligence “for a long time”. Several others have been detained.

Prime minister Donald Tusk described the attack as an “unprecedented act of sabotage”, while foreign minister Radek Sikorski called it “an act of state terror”.

The blast damaged tracks near Mika, around 60 miles southeast of Warsaw, and was followed by a separate incident in which power lines along the same rail corridor were destroyed near Pulawy.

No injuries were reported, but both incidents disrupted a critical route used for military logistics to Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv agreed there was a “Russian link”, adding that a joint Polish-Ukrainian group would now be created to prevent further attacks.

Poland has since announced the deployment of up to 10,000 soldiers to protect critical infrastructure, while Sikorski has ordered the closure of the last remaining Russian consulate in the country. Moscow has vowed to retaliate by cutting Poland’s diplomatic presence inside Russia.