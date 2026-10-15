On 12 October, Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Parliament that the suspected terrorist plot involving RAF Fairford was highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran and almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

These are extraordinary words from a British Prime Minister. The threat we have been warning about for years is no longer something the Government can dismiss as a distant concern.

The threat posed by the Iranian regime is not confined to the Middle East. It has reached our own doorstep.

Nearly four years ago, on 23 February 2023, my husband, Vahid Beheshti, began his campaign outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, warning successive British governments about the dangers posed by the Iranian regime and demanding the full proscription of the IRGC.

Through freezing winters, threats and extraordinary personal sacrifice, he has continued his protest outside the FCDO. His warning has remained consistent: the Iranian regime poses a threat not only to the Iranian people, but also to Britain's national security, our democratic institutions and our Jewish communities.

The Prime Minister's own words reinforce the warnings Vahid has been making for years.

Yet only weeks ago, on 24 September, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband met and shook hands with the Iranian regime's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, at the United Nations.

I found that political handshake outrageous.

We are told this is diplomacy. The Foreign Secretary says he warned Iran against hostile activity on British soil. But warnings alone cannot be the measure of a successful foreign policy.

When British authorities are investigating suspected Iranian state-linked threats, when Jewish communities face intimidation and when Iranian dissidents fear for their safety, the Government must demonstrate that diplomatic engagement is matched by meaningful action.

What did that meeting achieve? What assurances were obtained? And what consequences will follow if Tehran continues its hostile activities?

The Prime Minister has now announced further sanctions and measures against Iranian networks. These steps deserve scrutiny, not dismissal. But they also raise a fundamental question: why have years of warnings from campaigners, intelligence agencies and threatened communities not produced a more effective response?

I fear this Labour Government is willing to sacrifice Britain's long-term security for its own short-term political survival.

I am deeply concerned that political calculations may be influencing decisions that should be guided by national security and the protection of human rights. No government should allow electoral convenience to outweigh the safety of British citizens.

As an Iranian-born woman and a human rights director, I have spent years exposing the Iranian regime's repression and warning about its activities beyond Iran's borders. I have seen how intimidation, extremist ideology and the abuse of state power can destroy lives.

The Iranian regime has long used hostility towards Israel and Jewish communities as a political weapon. Britain must not allow that hatred and division to threaten our communities.

The Government's international statement on 12 October referred to a recent campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and American interests. These concerns cannot be separated from Britain's wider national security responsibilities.

We must stand together to protect our Jewish communities, Iranian dissidents and everyone threatened by extremism.

How many more warnings must we hear before the Government responds in proportion to the threat?

Britain needs a clear strategy: effective action against IRGC-linked networks, stronger protection for those at risk, coordinated international enforcement and transparent accountability for those responsible.

Vahid has spent more than three and a half years outside the FCDO demanding that successive governments take this threat seriously. His campaign deserves more than acknowledgement. The concerns he has raised deserve answers and action.

The security of our country and the safety of its people must always come before the political survival of any government.

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Mattie Heaven is Director of the International Organisation to Preserve Human Rights.

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