Cyprus, Bahrain and the UAE have all hit out at Sir Keir Starmer's response to the Iran War so far

By Chay Quinn

Britain's response to the Iran war has been slammed as "weak" by allies across the Middle East, as nations criticise Sir Keir Starmer for failing to do enough to protect the region from Iranian missiles.

On Wednesday, the Government admitted it would be weeks before the HMS Dragon warship would be able to reach missile-hit Cyprus. British F-35s and Typhoon aircraft are conducting defensive missions in Cyprus. But HMS Dragon will not set sail for Cyprus until next week after being hurried out of maintenance and fitted with the correct weapons in Portsmouth. In response, the island's High Commissioner said that his nation expects the UK to provide defence for the nation, which is home to two crucial RAF bases. Dr Kyriacos P. Kouros, the Cypriot High Commissioner to the UK, told the Times: “The French are coming. The least we expect is the Britons to also be present since, as I said, we are not only defending Cypriots on the islands.”

On Wednesday, the Government admitted it would be weeks before the HMS Dragon (pictured) warship would be able to reach missile-hit Cyprus. Picture: Getty

In an earlier interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Dr Kouros pointed to the fact that five per cent of the population of Cyprus is British expats scattered across the island. He told Nick: "About five per cent of the population of Cyprus are British expats who are living scattered all around the island. "So when we talk about engagement with the British government, we mean that they have to help us safeguard the lives of everybody on the island." One western official told The Times the proposal to send HMS Dragon to the Mediterranean did reach the Chief of Defence Staff until 9.30am on Tuesday — four days after the war started and two days following the attack on RAF Akrotiri. After the delay was confirmed, a former Royal Navy captain warned LBC that the timescale risked a "major loss of life" among the British armed forces on the island. Speaking to LBC, John Foreman, a naval expert who used to serve in the Gulf region, said the warship should have been deployed weeks ago but that the Ministry of Defence decided to try and "sit the war out". He said: "The fact that we're now scrambling to send a destroyer to the eastern Mediterranean indicates we should have sent one two or three weeks ago in the anticipation of the war starting in Iran." "It strikes me that the Ministry of Defence has been on the back foot." The Times is reporting that Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which have both been attacked by Iran in recent days, have also accused Sir Keir Starmer of not doing enough in relation to the war. Britain operates a naval support centre in Bahrain, which sits next to the site of a successful Iranian missile strike on the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

Defence secretary, John Healey, told reporters that the missile landed just 200 metres from British troops at the base. Picture: Getty