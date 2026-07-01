Average wealth has fallen by more than a fifth in the last five years

UK house prices have risen by 26 per cent since January 2020 . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Brits have experienced the largest slump in wealth in the rich world since the pandemic.

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The decline is the worst seen across the 37 countries included in the survey. . Picture: Alamy

Paul Donovan, the chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said: “The UK had a brief period of notably higher inflation than Europe did, and that has distorted the real numbers. “You had a couple of years of quite high inflation, partly because of the various peculiarities of our energy pricing structure.” Inflation peaked in 2022 at 11.1% in October 2022. South Korea saw the biggest gains, with average wealth rising by 55 per cent, followed by Russia and Taiwan. Andy Burnham has pledged to tackle falling wealth, calling in the House of Commons last week for "a new determination to raise the living standards of every person in this land."

UK house prices - which have risen by 26 per cent since January 2020 - has also intensified pressure on budgets, inflation and energy bills have further eaten away at household budgets. Picture: Alamy