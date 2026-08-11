Wheat yields are down by around 14% this year, while oat production has fallen by at least 9%.

Wheat yields are down by around 14% this year, while oat production has fallen by at least 9%. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Britain is facing its worst food security challenge in decades as drought and repeated heatwaves threaten to devastate harvests and drive up supermarket prices, analysts have warned.

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Nearly three-quarters of England is now officially in drought following a record-breaking spell of hot, dry weather. The drought covers 71% of the country, leaving more than 27 million people living under hosepipe bans. Investment bank Shore Capital said soaring temperatures were damaging wheat yields, vegetable crops and milk production - increasing Britain’s reliance on food imported from overseas. Analysts Akhil Patel and Clive Black warned that lower domestic production could push up the price of imported grain and animal feed, with those costs ultimately passed on to consumers. “The UK has not been so close to a food security challenge for many decades,” they said. Read more: Firefighters work ‘tirelessly’ to contain New Forest fire as 'devastating' blaze enters its third day Read more: Sales of cool clothes and garden accessories soar as heat dominates spending

Parched dry fields near Melmerby in North Yorkshire, UK after the heatwave and dry drought like weather has left areas of the country and farmland short of water. Picture: Alamy

Wheat yields are down by around 14% this year, while oat production has fallen by at least 9%. The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has warned a continued drought could lead to shortages of some food products. Alistair Carmichael, chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said the impact on farmers would soon hit shoppers. “The problem for farmers today will be the problems for consumers in six or 12 months’ time,” he said. “You see massively decreased yields for wheat and barley, and increasingly concerned voices coming from vegetable producers as well.” Shore Capital has warned food inflation could rise to 5% in the coming months, up from 1.7%. The analysts called for a 25-year Government strategy to strengthen food security, including greater self-sufficiency in water and energy.