On Armistice Day, Britain remembered those who served and those who lost their lives in conflict.

Born from the end of the First World War, the day has honoured sacrifice across generations, including the families who live with the consequences long after the fighting has ended.

As we remember what service has asked of generations before us, we might also ask what service could mean to the generations that follow.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has recently renewed his call for national service, proposing a "resilience corps" spanning military roles, cybersecurity, emergency response, and community service.

The threats Britain faces have changed. Cyberattacks can disrupt supermarkets, hospitals and the systems businesses depend upon. Pandemics, extreme weather and other emergencies can place sudden pressure on whole communities.

Preparing for these threats is essential; however, national resilience also depends on whether people feel a sense of belonging and investment in the society they are being asked to protect.

That’s especially important when we’re talking about young people.

Nearly one million 16 to 24-year-olds in the UK are currently outside education, employment or training. It would be easy to interpret that as a generation disengaging from work and society. Yet Government research found that 84% of young people in this position actively want to be in employment, education or training. The aspiration is there.

Too often however, the pathway is not, and this is where the conversation about national service becomes more interesting. Rather than beginning by asking what young people owe their country, we should also ask what a country seeking their service owes them in return.

A year of service could give young people the chance to contribute to something larger than themselves while gaining skills, relationships and experience that help them build their own futures.

For some, that might mean the Armed Forces. For others it could mean supporting emergency services, caring for older people, working with children, helping farmers and food producers bolster local food security, protecting the natural environment, strengthening cyber security or helping community organisations.

Britain does not need to begin with compulsion. We could start by creating tens of thousands of properly paid service opportunities across communities and public services. These should come with training, mentoring, recognised qualifications and clear routes into further education, apprenticeships or employment. The aim should be to create a meaningful passage into adult life, not a source of cheap labour.

Young people themselves appear open to the idea. Recent polling found that six in ten 18 to 24-year-olds would like to participate in a year of service if eligible.

Our own research at the Belonging Forum points in a similar direction. Among 25- to 34-year-olds, 60% say their job is an important part of who they are.

Work is important because people need economic security. Meaningful work can also provide us, and those who depend on us, with an opportunity to contribute and a sense that our efforts matter. These are all part of belonging.

A well-designed service year could also bring together young people who might otherwise rarely meet. People from different places, backgrounds and experiences could spend time solving a problem together rather than encountering one another only through social media or political argument. We often talk about social cohesion as though it can be created by asking people to feel differently about one another. Sometimes a better place to begin is to give people something useful to do together.

A shared purpose can bring people together, and those relationships can build trust – especially when communities face difficult times.

This is the reciprocity at the heart of belonging.

If we ask young people to give something of themselves, we take on a responsibility too. We must offer them the chance to be known and valued, to discover what they can contribute and to have a voice in shaping the society around them.

National resilience is about more than defence spending, emergency plans or stockpiled supplies. It can also be seen in the relationships between neighbours, in our willingness to help someone we don’t know, and in whether people feel they have a role to play in our shared future.

A country will always be stronger when its young people believe that the future belongs to them too.

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Kim Samuel is the Founder & Chief Architect of the Belonging Forum

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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