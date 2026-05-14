The 12 most wanted criminals thought to be hiding in Spain. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A double murder suspect and a Russian man said to have helped launder millions in drug money are among the 12 most wanted named by UK law enforcement and thought to be hiding in Spain.

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The National Crime Agency launched its latest rogues gallery alongside Spanish police and Crimestoppers on Thursday, warning ex-pats and holidaymakers: “These are not the people you want in your neighbourhood.” In the 20 years since Operation Captura started, there have been 11 public appeals naming the most wanted criminals thought to be in Spain and 98 of 111 offenders and suspects have been caught. NCA deputy director of international Rick Jones said criminals hope to blend in among British ex-pats and often continue offending while living in Spain. He said: “They will generally integrate themselves into these communities, which are populated by many, many thousands of British people who are perhaps enjoying their retirement or running businesses there. “Criminals will do what they do here, which is integrate themselves and hide among society, and then abuse that trust of those communities and offend against them, or indeed these days it’s very easy to offend against victims or vulnerable people in other countries from anywhere in the world. “That’s why we are so determined to leave no stone unturned and no safe place for them to do that and offend against the Spanish communities and our own back here.”

Philip Barry Foster, a wanted criminal thought to be hiding in Spain who is named in the latest list under Operation Captura. Picture: PA

Read More: 'Sadistic' online communities encouraging self-harm and targeting 'young girls', as police identify 21 British victims Fugitives often use fake passports in different names, and in extreme cases have surgery to alter their appearance to try to avoid detection during their new life in the sun. “These are serious criminals and there’s nothing glamorous for the victims who’ve been hurt by these individuals, whether that’s people who have unfortunately got themselves addicted to drugs and will be harmed in a great, great many ways by that, or people being subject to frauds and perhaps lost a huge amount of money, maybe their life savings, from some of the individuals here,” Mr Jones said. “They’ve chosen to operate outside the law and they’ve chosen to leave this country and abuse the hospitality of a close neighbour of ours.” During the previous Operation Captura appeal, members of the public came forward with information within days. “(Suspects) shouldn’t feel that they are safe there. But the reason some of them choose Spain is that there are these large communities there, English-speaking, and they feel that they can hide better amongst that fraternity. “They need to be outside the UK to avoid our attention and they will look for places where they can integrate themselves, and a British expatriate community is ideal for that for them.” The appeal is set to be officially launched at a press conference in Alicante on Thursday. It includes Alexsandr Vladimirovich Kuksov, also known as Alexander Kuksov, 23, last known to be living in Tenerife, who is accused of being part of a gang that laundered millions in UK drug dealers’ money by turning it into cryptocurrency, provided the same service in reverse for cyber criminals, and helped Russian oligarchs avoid sanctions by buying property in the UK. Kevin Thomas Parle, 45, is wanted by Merseyside Police for two murders – those of Liam Kelly in Liverpool in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves in Walton in 2005. He has links to Malaga and Costa Blanca. Derek McGraw Ferguson, 62, described as white, 5ft 3ins, stocky and balding, is wanted by Police Scotland for the murder of Thomas Cameron outside a pub in Auchinairn Road, Glasgow, on June 28 2007. In the past year 56 criminals have been extradited back to the UK from Spain.

Simon Dutton is thought to be hiding in Spain. Picture: PA