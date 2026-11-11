British military aircraft left like ‘sitting ducks’ as airfields lack basic defences, MP warns. Picture: paul rolph/Alamy

By EJ Ward

Britain’s airfields are “totally exposed to attack” and military aircraft are being left like “sitting ducks”, a former Army officer and member of the Defence Select Committee has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mike Martin, the Liberal Democrat MP for Tunbridge Wells, said there was “no point” buying new jets if Britain could not protect them from arsonists and drones, let alone missile attacks. His warning comes a day after LBC exclusively reported that Iranian state media had named three British airbases on a map of potential targets, as threats from Tehran reportedly prompted the US to move aircraft out of the UK. Writing on Twitter, Mr Martin, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Rearmament, said he understood why Washington would withdraw assets from British airfields amid the threats. “Our airfields are totally exposed to attack and lack basic defensive infrastructure, including hardened shelters, the ability to repair and regenerate damaged runways and anti-drone systems,” he said. “The APPG for Rearmament recently heard from defence experts that Britain’s airfield resilience is stretched thin or non-existent in some cases.” He added: “There is no point in the MoD investing in new jets if we can’t confidently protect them from low-level arson or drone attacks, let alone missiles. A lot of our kit is sat in the open like sitting ducks.” Read more: Three Iran-backed agents charged in US over RAF Fairford and string of other terror plots across Europe Read more: ‘We will see what happens’: Iranian state media targets three UK airbases as US move aircraft

I understand why the US would withdraw assets from British airfields in light of ongoing threats.



Our airfields are totally exposed to attack and lack basic defensive infrastructure, including hardened shelters, the ability to repair and regenerate damaged runways and… https://t.co/ah9KWZuMGI — Mike Martin MP 🔸 (@ThreshedThought) November 11, 2026

The comments raise questions about Britain’s ability to keep its airfields operating during an attack, as well as protecting the aircraft stationed at them, which LBC has reported on previously. Mr Martin, who also sits on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, served in Afghanistan as an Army officer. A Pashto speaker, he worked as a political officer in Helmand and advised British commanders on local communities and relationships. His comments follow the publication of a front page by hardline Iranian outlet Hamshahri News showing a map of Europe marked with red pinpoints beneath the headline: “We will see what happens”. RAF Fairford, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath were named in Persian text beneath the map. All three bases are used by the US Air Force.

LBC has launched a new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

The Iranian hardline newspaper front page. Picture: Supplied