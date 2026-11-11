Britain’s airfields ‘totally exposed to attack’ with military aircraft left like ‘sitting ducks’, MP warns
Britain’s airfields are “totally exposed to attack” and military aircraft are being left like “sitting ducks”, a former Army officer and member of the Defence Select Committee has warned.
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Mike Martin, the Liberal Democrat MP for Tunbridge Wells, said there was “no point” buying new jets if Britain could not protect them from arsonists and drones, let alone missile attacks.
His warning comes a day after LBC exclusively reported that Iranian state media had named three British airbases on a map of potential targets, as threats from Tehran reportedly prompted the US to move aircraft out of the UK.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Martin, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Rearmament, said he understood why Washington would withdraw assets from British airfields amid the threats.
“Our airfields are totally exposed to attack and lack basic defensive infrastructure, including hardened shelters, the ability to repair and regenerate damaged runways and anti-drone systems,” he said.
“The APPG for Rearmament recently heard from defence experts that Britain’s airfield resilience is stretched thin or non-existent in some cases.”
He added: “There is no point in the MoD investing in new jets if we can’t confidently protect them from low-level arson or drone attacks, let alone missiles. A lot of our kit is sat in the open like sitting ducks.”
Read more: Three Iran-backed agents charged in US over RAF Fairford and string of other terror plots across Europe
Read more: ‘We will see what happens’: Iranian state media targets three UK airbases as US move aircraft
I understand why the US would withdraw assets from British airfields in light of ongoing threats.— Mike Martin MP 🔸 (@ThreshedThought) November 11, 2026
Our airfields are totally exposed to attack and lack basic defensive infrastructure, including hardened shelters, the ability to repair and regenerate damaged runways and… https://t.co/ah9KWZuMGI
The comments raise questions about Britain’s ability to keep its airfields operating during an attack, as well as protecting the aircraft stationed at them, which LBC has reported on previously.
Mr Martin, who also sits on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, served in Afghanistan as an Army officer. A Pashto speaker, he worked as a political officer in Helmand and advised British commanders on local communities and relationships.
His comments follow the publication of a front page by hardline Iranian outlet Hamshahri News showing a map of Europe marked with red pinpoints beneath the headline: “We will see what happens”.
RAF Fairford, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath were named in Persian text beneath the map. All three bases are used by the US Air Force.
On Monday morning two American refuelling tankers stationed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk were diverted to Germany. Several other tankers were moved to Germany and other locations later that day, following threats from Iran.
LBC also reported that security at Mildenhall and Lakenheath had been raised to FPCON Charlie, the second-highest force protection level.
The movements follow the withdrawal of US bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire after a suspected Iran-related incident near the base in September. Two men have since been charged under the National Security Act 2023 in connection with the investigation.
The US Air Force said it could not discuss specific security measures, but that both Mildenhall and Lakenheath “remain vigilant”.
A spokesperson said: “For operational security reasons, we are unable to discuss specific force protection measures. We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures are implemented or modified.”
They added: “Together, we are taking coordinated and appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families.”
Responding to the reported aircraft movements, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”
LBC has approached the MoD for comment.