As Britain asks its Armed Forces to prepare for war, military housing faces possible cuts and equipment programmes are being scaled back.

In the week of the Poppy Appeal launch, we should remember exactly what we're asking people to sacrifice.

Imagine being 18 and considering a career in the British Armed Forces. You're prepared to serve your country, spend months away from home and, if it comes to it, risk your life. In return, you might find yourself living in accommodation plagued by damp, mould and broken heating, while being asked to trust equipment conceived years before you joined. It's hardly the greatest recruitment advert in the world, is it?

This week, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting told my LBC colleague Natasha Clark that, despite more money going into defence, he was having to prioritise what made Britain "most warfighting ready". Reports suggest as much as £3 billion may need to be reprioritised, with military housing and equipment projects potentially delayed or cut.

I understand the money isn't limitless. I understand that the Ministry of Defence has a long and depressing history of wasting it. But if we are seriously considering delaying improvements to military homes to pay for the military itself, something has gone badly wrong.

Housing isn't a perk for someone who fancies putting on a uniform. It is part of the deal. We ask servicemen and women to uproot their lives, miss birthdays, Christmases and their children's first steps, and go wherever the country sends them. Surely a decent home for their family is the bare minimum.

The MoD's own survey found that 39 per cent of personnel responding said their experience of single living accommodation made them more likely to leave. That should be pretty shocking for a military already struggling to recruit and retain experienced people.

The timing is particularly uncomfortable, because this week the Royal British Legion launched its Poppy Appeal with a message that should stop us in our tracks: "When someone serves, their family serves too."

Over the coming weeks, we'll pin poppies to our coats, listen to solemn speeches and remember those who never made it home. This year's appeal has highlighted the family of Lance Corporal Paul Farrelly, killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006. Twenty years later, his brother still remembers waking to missed calls from their mother.

Behind every uniform is someone waiting at home. A partner watching the news. A child asking when Mum or Dad is coming back. Parents quietly dreading a knock at the door.

We can’t spend November promising never to forget their sacrifice, then spend the rest of the year treating their welfare as a budget line that can be postponed.

But the issue isn’t just housing, it’s how we equip people properly to survive the wars we might send them to fight.

This week Ukraine released extraordinary footage of what it says was the world's first battlefield evacuation of a wounded soldier by aerial drone. Trapped by mines and threatened by Russian drones, he couldn't be reached by conventional means. Ukrainian troops and engineers adapted a heavy-lift bomber drone to carry him to safety.

Meanwhile, here in Britain, we've spent years and billions of pounds developing the Army's new Boxer armoured vehicles, only to discover this week that we're now dropping plans for some of the equipment needed to support them on the battlefield. That includes the ability to recover them when they break down or get damaged (which they will), as well as weapons that would give the soldiers inside some much-needed firepower. Boxer is a good vehicle, but surely there's little point spending billions on a new fleet if we haven't worked out how to keep it fighting when things go wrong.

The Army says it's looking at alternatives, which is all well and good, but when will they arrive? How much more will they cost? And will they actually be ready when our soldiers need them? We're talking about vehicles that have been in development for years and won't be fully delivered until the next decade. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the way wars are fought is changing almost by the week. By the time some of this equipment reaches our troops, the battlefield it was designed for could look completely different.

Of course, we can't just copy a country fighting for its survival. New equipment must be safe and tested. But we have brilliant soldiers, engineers and defence companies. What we lack is urgency.

Nobody joins the Armed Forces expecting an easy life. Hardship in service is one thing. Hardship caused by avoidable government failure is quite another.

As we put on our poppies, perhaps we should think not only of those who never returned, but of the young person deciding today whether to serve.

We owe them more than warm words every November. We owe them decent homes, equipment that works and the best possible chance of coming back alive.

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EJ Ward is LBC's Investigations Editor and covers intelligence, defence and security topics.

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