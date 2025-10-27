“I’m just so tired.” It’s a phrase I hear regularly from patients, so often from people under 40 who should be enjoying their most energetic years.

This isn’t ordinary tiredness – it’s a deep, persistent exhaustion that’s physical, emotional and psychological. It’s burnout, underpinned by mental health challenges.

As a consultant psychiatrist at Priory, I support people who are overwhelmed and anxious. Increasingly, many have turned to unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Many are stuck in insecure jobs, burdened by high rents and rising costs, and pressured to “hustle” or “grind” constantly. Many are burdened by student loan debt, from degrees that offer no clear career pathways. Most are working extremely hard, yet feel they’re falling behind.

Burnout isn’t just about work – it’s about survival. Many young people are living month to month, with no financial cushion and little hope of owning a home. ‘Generation rent’ is saddled with uncertainties on their living circumstances in the long term.

Their parents own property, but they may never own property themselves, while the cost-of-living crisis has made basic stability feel unattainable.

Social media fuels comparisons and the illusion of effortless success. The effects of social isolation during the COVID19 pandemic have not worn off, especially for young people.

Add to this the emotional toll of climate anxiety, political instability, and the lingering effects of the pandemic, and it’s no wonder so many feel permanently drained.

In this context, addiction is rising – not just to substances, but also to behaviours. We’re seeing increasing dependence on alcohol, cocaine, cannabis, prescription medication, and digital distractions like gaming and social media.

These are often attempts to self-soothe or escape, but they can quickly spiral into harmful patterns.

Addiction and burnout are linked. When stress becomes chronic and support is lacking, people seek relief through alcohol or other means.

But unhealthy coping mechanisms often worsen the underlying issues, creating a cycle that’s hard to break without professional help.

However, on a positive note, this generation is increasingly self-aware. They’re talking openly about mental health, setting boundaries, and seeking support in ways previous generations often didn’t. That’s a powerful shift.

We’re also seeing a growing movement towards change. Employers are recognising the importance of wellbeing, offering mental health days, flexible working, and access to support services. These steps matter – and they’re making a difference.

But we also need better access to mental health services, earlier intervention, and more open conversations nationally about stress, addiction and burnout.

Britain’s young adults are ambitious, creative and resilient – but they need a society that supports their wellbeing. If we want to build a healthier future, we must start by listening to the burnout generation and acting on what they’re telling us.