Burnout isn’t a new concept, but the reasons behind it are changing.

Just a few years back, work typically finished at 5pm. You would shut down your desktop computer, leave the office and, aside from an emergency phone call, you wouldn’t check emails or messages. Today the modern workplace is switched on 24-7 - a symptom of a so-called ‘ping crisis’.

From emails piling up inboxes and constant notifications on Teams to ‘quick questions’ that can’t wait until the morning, it’s all part of a workplace culture that feeds off employee responsiveness and constant communication.

As technology has quickly advanced, we’re now in a world where being reachable and immediately responsive is often expected of employees, not simply hoped for.

For many UK workers this ‘always-on’ pressure has blurred the lines between office, home, and everyday life.

Under 40s: the victims of Britain’s ‘hustle’ culture

While this digital overload is increasingly universal, it’s the under-40s who, having spent their entire careers with unbroken access to phones, the internet, and social media, are inching closer to burnout.

Recent Twilio research with YouGov found that 38% of UK workers feel pressured to be constantly online, while 40% say notifications actively disrupt their ability to focus.

However, this pressure peaks among early and mid-career professionals. Workers aged 26–30 (47%) and 41–45 (46%) are among the most likely to feel they must be constantly online.

As these age groups are often building both careers and families, this relentless connectivity is creating a generation that’s working harder and juggling more than ever, leading to exhaustion and anxiety.

The promise and problem of technology

Technology has transformed how we work, and it’s what has made hybrid and remote working both possible and productive.

However, the same tech tools that connect teams risk overloading us if we don’t use them in the right way. While collaboration platforms and messaging apps were built to help us communicate better no matter the location, digital noise is leaving people tired and unable to switch off.

Welcome to Britain’s new productivity paradox: we have more innovative tools than ever to facilitate collaborative work, and yet our attention has never been more divided.

How, then, do we strike the right balance?

Given our paradoxical reality, it’s no surprise that nearly half (47%) of UK workers now prioritise “protected focus time”, or “digital silence”: uninterrupted, notification-free periods to think, create, or simply breathe without digital distraction.

This isn’t about phasing out technology but instead using it more intentionally and mindfully. Twilio’s research found that 44% of workers would be more likely to work for a company that offers digital downtime, suggesting that better balance is becoming a priority for Britain’s workforce.

Digital silence doesn’t mean going offline entirely, but allowing for deep focus moments, without the guilt or expectation for instant replies. Some companies are already embedding ‘quiet hours’, meeting-free mornings, or protected focus time into their culture, to support employees in recharging and maintaining a healthy sense of control.

This is far from being a ‘nice to have’ for workers; these policies can deliver real business value. Rested, focused employees are more productive, innovative, and loyal.

In a competitive UK job market and in the current era of macro-economic uncertainty, that’s a powerful differentiator.

A realistic, workable approach

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to rolling out ‘digital silence’. What works for one team or organisation, may not work for another - it’s all dependent on specific preferences, needs, and deliverables.

For example, sales teams might need greater flexibility, while technical or project teams benefit from more clearly defined focus and collaboration periods. The goal is to balance autonomy and collaboration by setting clear focus and collaboration hours, using ‘Do Not Disturb’ and clear status settings, and ensuring calendar visibility across teams and regions.

Such strategies will help set expectations, reduce pressure to respond immediately, and create a transparent, workable and effective policy.

The takeaways

Ultimately, the UK workforce - and particularly those under 40 - aren’t asking for less work, they’re asking for a better relationship with it.

They’re seeking a working environment that values meaningful concentration over constant connection. One where workers can focus without guilt, distractions, or repercussions.

Burnout isn’t a personal failing. It’s the inevitability of a culture shift - accelerated by the post-pandemic era - that has seen society stretched thinner and thinner by the demands of an increasingly plugged-in, ‘always-on’ world.

If we want to fix Britain’s burnout generation, we need to start rethinking and adjusting the dial on digital noise.