Many founders spend years accepting uncertain incomes, reinvesting profits and taking significant financial risks in order to grow their companies.

That is worth remembering as the Budget approaches. Being wealthy on paper is not the same as having cash in the bank, and overlooking that distinction risks discouraging owners from investing in and growing their businesses.

The Draghi report on European competitiveness highlighted a striking comparison: no EU company worth more than €100 billion had been created from scratch in the previous 50 years, while all six US companies valued above €1 trillion had been created during that period.

Access to capital, regulation and the sheer size of the US market all matter. But it should make us think carefully about the environment we create for entrepreneurs when that business begins to succeed and scale.

The UK is not competing for entrepreneurial talent in isolation. Many countries have introduced policies designed to attract founders, investment and fast-growing businesses. While Britain should not seek to replicate any single model, it does need to recognise that successful entrepreneurs increasingly have choices about where to build, invest and grow their businesses. In an increasingly mobile global economy, remaining competitive matters.

A valuable business doesn't necessarily mean a wealthy owner

A business may be worth several million pounds without generating comparable personal wealth for its owner. Much of that value exists within the business itself, whether in property, equipment or future earning potential. The cash it holds may be needed to meet payroll, fund expansion or help the business through difficult trading conditions.

There is also an important distinction between wealth tied up in an operating business and wealth held in passive investments. A growing company supports employment, generates tax revenues, purchases from suppliers and creates opportunities across the wider economy. Tax policy should recognise the difference between capital that is actively contributing to economic growth and capital that is largely passive.

That distinction becomes increasingly important when the tax debate shifts towards capital and wealth. Capital Gains Tax has already changed significantly. The main rates increased in October 2024, and the rate applying to gains qualifying for Business Asset Disposal Relief rose from 10% to 14% in April 2025, and increased again to 18% this April.

From starting up to scaling up

The UK is a hub for new businesses – ONS figures show 79,325 businesses were created in the second quarter of this year alone, 2.2% more than in the same period last year.

The challenge is helping more of those businesses scale. Britain does not lack entrepreneurs or ideas; it needs conditions that encourage owners to keep investing for another ten or twenty years.

We should therefore be careful not to see successful business owners simply as another source of tax revenue. The decisions they make about future investment, succession and growth can shape jobs, investment and growth across the wider economy.

Think about the business we want in 20 years' time

Ahead of the Budget, debate will focus on which taxes could rise. Alongside it, we should ask: what behaviour do we want the tax system to encourage?

If we want entrepreneurs to build here, employ people, reinvest profits and keep taking risks, the tax system must recognise those choices.

Fifty years from now, we should want Britain's largest companies to include businesses that haven't even been founded yet. Creating them will depend on much more than tax. Access to finance, skills, infrastructure and regulation all matter. But tax remains an important signal about the kind of behaviour we want to encourage.

The question is not whether successful entrepreneurs should contribute through the tax system. Of course they should. The question is whether Britain remains the kind of place where ambitious people choose to build businesses, keep investing and create long-term value. If we want more globally significant companies in the future, we should not view business owners simply as another source of tax revenue, but as the people responsible for creating jobs, innovation and growth that benefit the wider economy.

____________________

Reena Bhudia is Tax Director at Goodman Jones.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk