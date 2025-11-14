Pushing the Budget back by a month may have seemed like a small administrative decision, but it has real-world consequences - particularly for younger workers and small businesses.

The government’s decision appears motivated by a desire to give the Office for Budget Responsibility more time to produce a slightly improved forecast, allowing ministers to delay difficult choices on tax rises. Yet this uncertainty is already having an impact.

Many businesses are holding off on investment and hiring plans during what is normally a key growth period in October and November, slowing momentum in an already fragile economy.

For younger people, the sense that fiscal policy isn’t designed with them in mind continues to grow. The previous increases in both the National Living Wage and employers’ National Insurance contributions are adding pressure on small firms, many of which are responding by reducing staff hours or scaling back recruitment.

What should have been a boost to low-income earners risks instead becoming a barrier to entry-level opportunities - especially for under-30s outside major cities.

At the same time, pensioners and landlords continue to enjoy an exemption from National Insurance altogether, which in practice acts as a tax break compared with the contributions made by working-age employees.

It’s a policy gap that highlights where the system’s priorities still lie: towards those with assets, rather than those building their careers.

If this Budget is to feel relevant to younger generations, it must address these imbalances. Economic success should not only be measured in GDP growth or market confidence but in opportunity - whether people under 40 can afford to work, save, and invest in their futures.

Restoring that sense of fairness and stability would do far more to rebuild trust than any headline tax cut or short-term stimulus.

Until that shift happens, “Budget Week” will continue to feel like an event for someone else.