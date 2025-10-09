Britain’s announcement to mass-produce interceptor drones under Project Octopus sounds like a decisive answer to the growing drone threat across Europe.

But from the Ukrainian frontline, where the war in the skies has been raging for three years, it’s clear that no single tool can deliver safety.

A true “drone wall” isn’t built from interceptors alone, it’s built with layers of different technology.

The first truth is that the threat itself has changed. The Shahed drones people recognise from headlines, are only one part of a much wider mix.

Every day, Ukrainian cities and troops are attacked by swarms of small, fast, ever-evolving FPV drones, some carrying explosives, others providing reconnaissance or guidance.

They are cheap, adaptable, and used in their hundreds. Interceptor drones might catch a few, but not enough to stop the devastation.

The second truth is that interception is hard. In ideal test conditions, success rates against slow, predictable targets are only around 30–40%.

Against agile FPVs that twist and dive, the chances fall dramatically. At night, most vision-based interceptors become almost useless, unless fitted with very costly thermal or infrared sensors.

The third truth is that electronic warfare (EW) remains the real backbone of defence. Most hostile drones still rely on GPS or radio links, and neutralising those signals remains one of the most effective and affordable countermeasures. Kvertus is one of the leading Ukrainian EW companies, targeting 6000 different frequencies to automatically detect and suppress drones at a protocol level, and has helped to save over 100,000 lives since the Russian invasion.

In Ukraine, EW is used alongside interceptor drones, mobile fire teams and physical barriers like nets or reinforced roofs. Together, these integrated layers can stop about 80% of incoming drones. Alone, none of them can.

Across Europe, the threat is no longer confined to the battlefield. Cheap drones have already shut down airports, endangered civilians and exposed gaps in national preparedness.

That makes integration and shared early-warning networks as vital as new hardware. It’s been my mission over the last two years to connect British partners with Ukrainian engineers who have learned, often painfully, what works and what doesn’t.

A mass-produced fleet of interceptors may sound impressive, but without shared sensors, radar tuned for small targets, robust communications and common European standards, they will not form an effective wall.

If Europe truly wants to protect its skies, it must learn from those who already fight against modern threats and build an integrated, layered system that combines every tool available. Anything less is illusion, not defence.