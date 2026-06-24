Britain is under attack below the threshold of war, security boss warns. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Britain’s enemies no longer need to start a conventional war to cause serious damage to the UK economy, a security chief has warned.

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Harry Mead, co-founder and CEO of resilience technology company Augur, said hostile states are increasingly using sabotage, intimidation, proxy activity and online disruption to hit Britain below the threshold of open conflict. Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Mr Mead said recent incidents, including arson attacks on properties linked to the Prime Minister and the encounter between a Russian warship and a yacht in the Channel, showed grey-zone warfare was no longer something happening elsewhere. “For years sabotage from hostile states happened elsewhere,” he said. “But the events are no longer happening elsewhere. They’re happening directly to us.” He warned that hostile states had learned they did not need to launch a conventional attack to have an impact on Britain. Instead, he said, they could pay proxies, lean on criminal networks, use online campaigns to seed confusion, test infrastructure and stretch police and security services. Mr Mead said the aim was often not mass harm, but disruption. “Even when an incident does not cause mass harm, it can still succeed in its purpose, which is to spark disruption,” he said. Read more: Russian troop build-up threatens city seen as key to seizing Ukraine's Donbas Read more: UK needs crypto special forces to stop Russia funding sabotage on British streets, expert warns

Hostile states are already targeting Britain’s economy, security chief warns. Picture: Getty

He warned that the targets of grey-zone activity were not limited to military sites or government buildings, but could include the infrastructure used by ordinary people every day. That could mean delayed container ships, grounded aircraft, compromised power stations, telecoms networks going down, or hospitals losing the ability to operate properly. “This is the impact of grey-zone activity and it is increasingly targeted at the infrastructure and hubs that underpin growth and productivity,” he said. “This leads to greater national dissent and disruption, which is precisely what they are aiming for.” Mr Mead said Britain’s security architecture was still built around neat categories such as crime, terrorism and war. But grey-zone activity, he warned, was deliberately designed to blur those lines, meaning the full picture may only become clear after damage has already been done. He said organisations responsible for protecting people, places and critical operations needed to move faster, and could no longer rely on gathering information only after an incident had happened. Mr Mead argued that Britain already has much of the infrastructure needed to respond, but is failing to use it properly.