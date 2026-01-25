Britain’s 'FBI' to tackle two ‘concerning trends’ as force cracks down on sophisticated criminals, policing minister tells LBC
Sarah Jones, mininster for policing and crime, said the shake-up is long overdue.
The policing minister has told LBC a new "National Police Service" will fight increasingly-sophisticated organised crime in England and Wales.
Listen to this article
The new service is being promoted as a British version of the FBI.
Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Sarah Jones, mininster for policing and crime, said a reorganisation to tackle two concerning trends, is long overdue.
“The first is that everyday crime is going up.
“The second challenge is that crime is in many cases more sophisticated, more national and international.
"Indeed, whether that's from serious organised crime, counter terror fraud, cybercrime, all these different challenges,” the MP for Croydon West said.
The Home Secretary will announce on Monday a new National Police Service (NPS) - Britain’s FBI - to investigate the most serious and complex crimes, to try and ease pressure on local forces.
As part of that, a national public order commander will be brought in to coordinate intelligence and resources if widespread disorder breaks out.
Read more: 'British FBI' to tackle terrorism, fraud and gang crime in huge police shake up
Read more: Met contacted FBI over Andrew allegations last month, Epstein files show
It follows criticism of the speed at which police responded to UK-wide riots in Summer 2024, following the Southport attack - where three young girls were stabbed to death by Axel Rudakubana at a Taylor Swift themed dance class.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told LBC: “Officers work courageously to bring peace to our streets when violent disorder breaks out, but we must do more to support their brave actions.
"We will establish a National Public Order Commander to crack down on disruption to keep our communities safe."
LBC can reveal the new senior coordinator will be tasked with directing local forces to send resources to any area expecting disorder, while ensuring data and intelligence is shared nationally.
Mutual aid - when officers from elsewhere in the country are drafted in to support another force - is often used when there are large gatherings expected, including for sporting events, major conferences or festivals.
More often, though, it is drawn on to support forces facing protracted, violent and large-scale protests, like was seen in Essex during the asylum hotel demonstrations in Epping last year, or the riots that started in London in 2011.
The Home Office says demonstrations and disorder have now become quicker to appear and faster to spread geographically, leading to the need for a national approach.