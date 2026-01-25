The policing minister has told LBC a new "National Police Service" will fight increasingly-sophisticated organised crime in England and Wales.

The new service is being promoted as a British version of the FBI.

Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Sarah Jones, mininster for policing and crime, said a reorganisation to tackle two concerning trends, is long overdue.

“The first is that everyday crime is going up.

“The second challenge is that crime is in many cases more sophisticated, more national and international.

"Indeed, whether that's from serious organised crime, counter terror fraud, cybercrime, all these different challenges,” the MP for Croydon West said.

The Home Secretary will announce on Monday a new National Police Service (NPS) - Britain’s FBI - to investigate the most serious and complex crimes, to try and ease pressure on local forces.

As part of that, a national public order commander will be brought in to coordinate intelligence and resources if widespread disorder breaks out.

