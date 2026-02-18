Kerri-Anne Donaldson was found dead at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, in 2023

Britain's Got Talent star Ms Donaldson took her own life three days after she was arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A Britain's Got Talent dancer was arrested for "child sex offending" just days before she was found dead at home, an inquest has heard.

Kerri-Anne Donaldson, who reached the semi-final of the ITV show in 2014 with the dance group Kings and Queens, was found hanged at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, on June 7 2023. The 38-year-old was arrested three days earlier for allegations described as "child sex offending," her inquest heard on Wednesday. Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah McConnell, of Hampshire Constabulary, gave no further details of the accusation during the hearing at Winchester Coroner's Court.

Kerri-Anne Donaldson was found dead at her home in 2023. Picture: Social Media

Ms Donaldson was arrested on June 4 and questioned at a police station about the alleged offence, which she denied. She was later reported missing but found at a Travelodge hotel in Woking, Surrey, and taken to hospital following an overdose. She was discharged on June 6 but was found dead at her home the following day by her sister Cara, who discovered a note at the top of the stairs urging her to call 999 and not to come in. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Martin Williams was one of three mental health professionals who assessed Ms Donaldson prior to her release from St Peter’s Hospital in Surrey. Dr Williams told the hearing that she had presented as suffering from an "acute adjustment reaction" to her arrest. He said that she was assessed on June 6 to have changed her position from the previous evening, when a psychiatric liaison nurse had deemed her to be of “high and imminent risk of suicide” and rated her risk as level ten out of ten. Dr Williams said that his assessment had taken account of this, but added that it was a "dynamic process." He said: "It struck me how warm and personable Kerri-Anne was, it struck me she was open, she was receptive, she was showing emotions appropriate of what she was facing. "We considered the possibility she was masking a higher level of risk than she was saying, but all the indications were that she was settling and the risk was markedly reduced from the previous day."

Kerri-Anne Donaldson (fourth from left) performed on BGT in 2014 as part of dance group Kings and Queens. Pic. Picture: Shutterstock

He told the hearing that Ms Donaldson was "open to speaking to professionals in whatever form that may take," and she was referred to the home treatment team prior to her being allowed to be discharged from hospital. Dr Williams said that Ms Donaldson had refused to disclose the nature of the offence she was accused of, but she had told him that she no longer believed she was "definitely going to go to prison." He said: "She had shifted from a position of quite stressed and downbeat about the police involvement to where she felt much more confident." Dr Williams said Ms Donaldson has said that she "wanted to take her own legal advice and wanted to fight the case."

The coroners court in Winchester, Hampshire, where the inquest is taking place. Picture: Alamy