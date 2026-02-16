Kerri-Anne Donaldson was found dead at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, in 2023

Kerri-Anne Donaldson was found dead at her home in 2023. Picture: instagram

By StephenRigley

A dancer who appeared on Britain's Got Talent was found dead at home three days after she was arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence, an inquest has heard.

Kerri-Anne Donaldson, who reached the semi-final of the ITV show in 2014 as part of the dance group Kings and Queens, was found dead at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, on June 7 2023. An inquest held at Winchester was told the 38-year-old was arrested on June 4 and questioned at a police station about a "sexual" offence, which she denied.

Kerri-Anne (front row, second left) performed on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 as part of the group Kings and Queens. Picture: Shutterstock

After she was released, she failed to return home, leading her family to report her as a missing person before she was found at a Travelodge hotel in Woking, Surrey. Read More: Britain's Got Talent finalist sobs as he's cleared of raping two women Read More: Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after father's 'sudden' death Her sister, Cara Donaldson, told the hearing that when she arrived there, Ms Donaldson was being taken to hospital in an ambulance having taken an overdose. Cara said her sister had told an emergency doctor at St Peter's Hospital in north Surrey that she had wanted to kill herself and added: "I just wanted to hug her." She added that when she drove her sister home on June 6, she had told her that she had made the decision to take her own life when she had left the police station. She said they had not been given any care plan or advice on how to assist her sister when they left the hospital. Cara said that she spent the evening with her sister and was reluctant to leave her alone, saying: "If you do anything, Kerri, that will always be on my shoulders." She added: "She joked 'I am not going to do that', so I left. One of the last messages was 'Thanks for everything today' and she gave a heart emoji, I just thought she was OK."

Kerri-Anne's death came just three days after her arrest. Picture: instagram