Across Britain, there is a growing army of people spending thousands of pounds to amass years' worth of supplies and train for crisis situations. Picture: Global

By Alan Zycinski

Across Britain, there is a growing army of people spending thousands of pounds to amass years' worth of supplies and train for crisis situations.

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We've been to meet some of the country's long-term preppers who have been getting ready for disaster scenarios long before the Government launched its 'Be Ready' campaign last week. The new campaign advised households to keep non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets and a radio in case events like a cyber-attack or extreme weather disrupt critical infrastructure. Bottled water, baked beans and batteries have since been selling out at some supermarkets as Brits take the potential for major disruption seriously, something Brian in central Scotland has been doing for a lot longer. The 52-year-old has spent more than £10,000 building up his emergency supplies over the last decade, including food which could last as long as 25 years.

Brian, 52, has spent more than £10,000 building up his emergency supplies over the last decade, including food which could last as long as 25 years. Picture: Global

Showing LBC his two supply workshops, he said: "In here, there's oil lanterns, power banks, radios, a military radio which in the right atmospherics could reach pretty much anywhere in the world.". Picture: Global

Showing LBC his two supply workshops, he said: "In here, there's oil lanterns, power banks, radios, a military radio which, in the right atmospherics, could reach pretty much anywhere in the world." Brian points to several boxes that contain a range of medical essentials: tourniquets, chest seals, bandages, antibiotics, and even gas masks. Two shelves hold a stash of around £4000 in freeze-dried food. "It could last four people about a year, or seven people for about 8 months. In here, along there's something like 1.5million calories." "In this other workshop, it is predominantly consumables and combustibles—165 gallons of fresh water which gets recycled and refreshed every six months. There's 236kg cartridges of gas propane, there's petrol there. So this is what I use to keep the generator supplied and us supplied with fresh water." Brian started prepping after bad winter storms led to supermarket shelves being cleared in 2010 and decided he didn't want to be in that situation again.

Brian has food which he believes could last him up to a year. Picture: Global

He started sharing prepping advice with thousands of subscribers on his Scottishprepper73 YouTube channel long before the Government's new warnings in hopes of encouraging others to take the basics seriously in what he sees an increasingly volatile world. "You don't have to do as much as all this. But it could just be a few extra tins in every shop, a few extra batteries every shop, a little a lot. You don't have to break the bank, you don't have to get into financial difficulty. Just common sense. The more people that ask, the more people that learn, it's great. "I'm not preparing for plagues, zombie apocalypse or nuclear bombs. However, people do lose their jobs, people do get snowed in, we do have bad storms, we do have power cuts, and we have had a pandemic. I don't remember food parcels being dropped out of chinooks during Covid. "So we've got an unpredictable world, unpredictable weather patterns and we've got infrastructure that's creaking from the 1950s. You might want to do something about that."

That viewpoint is shared by another of Britain's long-term preppers, father of six Mike in Lancashire, who, like Brian, has thousands of pounds worth of food stockpiled at his home. Picture: Global

That viewpoint is shared by another of Britain's long-term preppers, father of six Mike in Lancashire, who, like Brian, has thousands of pounds worth of food stockpiled at his home. He's also created what he calls the 'bunker system', a large transportable box filled with items like torches, candles, lighters, a bushcraft knife and water purification, which he says he's confident would ensure "his survival outside or inside anywhere" Mike told LBC: "The reason I'm happy to talk to you about this is because I want the country to be more resilient. This is just good housekeeping and resilience. We have car and home insurance, this is like food and water insurance. "The national grid is in a dire state. A blackout and power outages are on the horizon for everyone, whether it's a day or a week, scheduled or unscheduled; power outages is a big one. Super El Niño is one as well; that's going to reduce things in supermarket shelves - it won't empty them, only panic buying will - but our heatwave is nothing compare to this. "I don't think the government's given the right advice just yet. They're still saying a few days, but we've seen that advice spread across Europe, with threats of war, threats of power cuts, threats on the interconnectors. I just think it's common sense because I never want my kids to look me in the eyes and ask where's my next meal coming from. "If most of the population are thinking somebody else has to do something about it, somebody should come and save me...we don't have enough police, we don't have enough emergency services, we don't have enough military to help that many people."

In the Midlands, meanwhile, LBC joined a community resilience group which believes emergency services and local authorities could be overwhelmed in various crisis situations. Picture: Global

LBC was invited to one of the group's in-person training events which simulated various scenarios including severe flooding and the need for outdoor bushcraft skills. Picture: Global

In the Midlands, meanwhile, LBC joined a community resilience group which believes emergency services and local authorities could be overwhelmed in various crisis situations. The 'Silent Legion' has amassed thousands of like-minded members online; it describes itself as the 'UK’s fastest-growing prepping and mutual aid network, training, supporting, and connecting people across the country who believe in being ready'. LBC was invited to one of the group's in-person training events, which simulated various scenarios including severe flooding and the need for outdoor bushcraft skills. We were shown how they could rapidly contact and coordinate with members across the UK using high-tech equipment, including MeshCore off-grid communication gear, and mobilise them to check on vulnerable people, administer first aid or even man checkpoints Other demonstrations involved outdoor shelters, starting fires and packing grab bags. One of the organisation's leaders Chris, told LBC: "We do all sorts. Bits of first aid, communications, building shelters, fire, cooking in the wild. We want to get people out learning skills, getting out into the field and learning a few sort of tips and tricks that can come in handy if there are different emergencies.

One of the organisation's leaders Chris, told LBC: "We do all sorts. Bits of first aid, communications, building shelters, fire, cooking in the wild.". Picture: Global