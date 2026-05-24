When someone gives up their pet, it’s easy for others to pass judgement. Why did they get an animal they couldn’t afford? Why wait to ask for help? But the reality behind this decision is far more nuanced, emotionally complex and influenced by pressures beyond an owner’s control.

Today, people across the UK are making extraordinary sacrifices to keep the pets they love. Our community outreach team is seeing owners going without essentials, living in unsuitable conditions, delaying medical treatment, and absorbing mounting financial pressures to avoid the heartbreak of losing their pet; often their only source of companionship and stability.

And yet, despite people’s best efforts, the welfare of pets and owners continues to decline.

Isolation and a lack of awareness and access to support are key contributors to owners reaching the point of crisis; they simply do not know where to turn to for help. Others fear judgement, feel shame for not asking for help sooner, or worry that asking for help will lead to their pet being taken away. As a result, many suffer in silence.

This is the reality of the UK’s hidden pet welfare crisis.

Having recently conducted a survey of UK pet owners, we have identified that a third of owners have given up their pet, despite 74 per cent saying they did not want to and 48 per cent reporting they were unaware that support existed to keep pets and people together.

The existing animal shelter model is no longer sustainable. For too long, rescue has been understood as animal welfare charities intervening at the point of crisis. But the scale and complexity of the UK’s pet welfare crisis demand a new approach; one where rescue is redefined as reaching pets earlier, making support accessible, and removing the shame and stigma that prevents owners from seeking help. This can include free health checks, behavioural advice, help accessing pet food, veterinary support or simply giving someone the confidence to reach out.

Rescue no longer begins at relinquishment; rescue starts by keeping pets and people together wherever possible. This is how we rescue.

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