Fiona has welcome her first lambs, a twin boy and girl. Picture: Dalscone Farm

By Chay Quinn

Fiona, once known as Britain's loneliest sheep, has given birth to twin lambs on the farm she was taken to after her rescue from a remote Scottish cliff.

Fiona was noticed in October 2023, when a kayaker saw her trapped at the foot of a cliff at the Cromarty Firth. After a rescue from the remote landscape, Fiona was taken to a farm park in the south of Scotland. She gained the moniker of "Britain's loneliest sheep" after gaining fame after her discovery. Dalscone Farm in Dumfries was chosen as Fiona's new home - and now, after two years, she has given birth to twins. The as-yet-unnamed male and female lambs were born on the wildlife reserve earlier this week. Fiona was named after the ogre of the same name from the Shrek series, after another lonesome sheep in New Zealand was named after the titular character. Read More: "World's Loneliest Sheep" rescued from lone rock after two years on its own in Scotland

Fiona was rescued from a remote Scottish wilderness in 2023 but had struggled to socialise with other sheep. Picture: The Sheep Game

Farmer Ben Best said everything had gone relatively smoothly with the birth. He said that "the birth went very well" but admitted that delivering the lambs was "challenging at times" but the babies were now "doing fantastic". Ben admitted that the team at Dalscone have been brainstorming names for the new additions to their team. He told reporters that a popular suggestion has been to carry on the tradition and name them after Shrek and Fiona's children, Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia.