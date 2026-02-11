Britain's loneliest sheep gives birth to twin lambs after rescue from remote Scottish wilderness
Fiona, once known as Britain's loneliest sheep, has given birth to twin lambs on the farm she was taken to after her rescue from a remote Scottish cliff.
Fiona was noticed in October 2023, when a kayaker saw her trapped at the foot of a cliff at the Cromarty Firth.
After a rescue from the remote landscape, Fiona was taken to a farm park in the south of Scotland.
She gained the moniker of "Britain's loneliest sheep" after gaining fame after her discovery.
Dalscone Farm in Dumfries was chosen as Fiona's new home - and now, after two years, she has given birth to twins.
The as-yet-unnamed male and female lambs were born on the wildlife reserve earlier this week.
Fiona was named after the ogre of the same name from the Shrek series, after another lonesome sheep in New Zealand was named after the titular character.
Farmer Ben Best said everything had gone relatively smoothly with the birth.
He said that "the birth went very well" but admitted that delivering the lambs was "challenging at times" but the babies were now "doing fantastic".
Ben admitted that the team at Dalscone have been brainstorming names for the new additions to their team.
He told reporters that a popular suggestion has been to carry on the tradition and name them after Shrek and Fiona's children, Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia.
"We have a little boy and a little girl so she has got one of each which is kind of perfect," he said.
"There are a lot of suggestions for Shrek's children."
Ahead of the birth, Ben admitted that the Fiona's pregnancy was in part motivated by her problems socialising with other sheep.
"It never really happened, if I am being totally honest with you - she never really took 100% to any other sheep," he said.
"She always kept herself to herself, and that was one of the main reasons that we put her in lamb.
"We wanted her to have her own little family, and we wanted that bond - it was the bond that we were looking for."