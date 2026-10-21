Total UK borrowing has hit a record high ahead of the October budget

This comes a week ahead of Chancellor John Healey's first Budget. Picture: HM Treasury

By Matilda Collard

Public debt surpassed £3 trillion in September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

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Surging borrowing costs due to the ongoing war in Iran, are behind the latest increase in debt, which is expected to rise further heading into winter as household energy costs continue to mount. Borrowing in the financial year to September totalled £97.8bn, which was £6bn higher than the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast. This comes only a week ahead of Chancellor John Healey’s first Budget, where he is expected to announce an increase on bank taxes as higher borrowing costs weigh down on fiscal headroom. In a speech in London, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Britain’s national debt is higher now than at any point since the 1960s.” Read More: Government borrowing rises above forecasts to £24.5bn ahead of Budget Read More: Badenoch takes aim at Healey over public finances ahead of Budget

Fuel prices continue to surge going into the new year. Picture: William Barton/Alamy

The energy crisis caused by the conflict has shot inflation up, from 3.1pc in August to 3.5pc in September, its highest level this year, the ONS has published. This is likely to compound calls for further support for poorer households in the Chancellor’s maiden budget, as foodbank usage in the UK has hit a record high and fuel prices continue to surge heading into the new year. In a speech in London, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Britain’s national debt is higher now than at any point since the 1960s. ”Compared to the size of the economy, the Government’s debt was higher during the Covid-19 pandemic.

the chancellor is working on plans to spend more than £1bn to help energy consumers handle the rising living costs. Picture: Serge Cornu/Alamy