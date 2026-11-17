Sulayman, 18, left school in Bradford in the summer with “optimism” and the hope that a job was just around the corner.

He achieved A*/A grades in his A-levels and yet finds himself on the end of rejection after rejection as he applies for retail work and solicitor degree apprenticeships.

Since the summer, he’s sent off “more than 200” job applications, hearing back from fewer than 10.

He’s told LBC about the impact that rejection has had on his mental health.

“You'll be sat at home…and you'll read the email and it's just the same blunt email that they (employers) always send now, and you sit in a pit of self-doubt for a few minutes.

“I go back on the job market (but)...there's youth who will take it as I'm just going to quit now.”

Sulayman is one of nearly one million 16-24 year-olds not in employment, education or training (Neets) in the UK.

The growing Neets crisis will be addressed in the long awaited independent report by former Labour minister Alan Milburn.

Sulayman says one of the key barriers to getting a job is employers asking for previous experience, creating a Catch-22 scenario.

“There's a lot of entry-level jobs on the market, but ones that often require experience, and that's where I do struggle. It's employers wanting agility and ability, whereas I'm more well-versed in academia.”

He says his school was too geared towards university and academia rather than employment, an area he believes the government need to address to make young people more ‘work ready’.

Down the M1 in South Yorkshire, 1 in 5 young people are considered a Neet.

Rotherham has been described as the ‘UK’s Neet capital’, with the town having the fewest suitable entry-level jobs for young people in Britain.

Read more: Milburn review calls for youth unemployment to be cut to ‘NEET Zero’ in a decade