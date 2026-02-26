Talk is cheap. We constantly hear warm words about supporting the night-time economy, yet little meaningful action is taken to help the venues that keep our city centres vibrant, enticing and safe after dark.

Does the government even have a dedicated night-time tsar? And if so, does it truly understand the scale of the challenges the sector faces? While recent figures show the wider UK economy scraping growth of just 0.01% over the past three months, there is telling silence around what is happening at night.

From first-hand experience in hospitality, I can say growth in this part of the sector is not flat – it is negative. That may explain the absence of fanfare from HM Government.

The reality is that the night-time economy is struggling to survive. Operating costs after dark are significantly higher than during daytime trading, with many venues now forced to hire private security simply to protect staff and customers.

These are not optional extras; they are essential safeguards, and they come at a steep price for already stretched operators.

If ministers are serious about reviving our high streets and city centres, they must step in with tangible support. Targeted measures such as reduced or zero VAT during night-time trading hours, meaningful business rates reform, and improved late-night transport links would make an immediate difference.

We also need to take a leaf out of Scotland’s book when it comes to backing hospitality. The Scottish Government recently announced 40% business rates relief for the sector - a move that recognises the pressures venues are under. Well done to John Swinney for taking action. The question now is whether Westminster will follow suit.

Of course businesses must adapt, but with soaring food prices, increased National Insurance contributions, rising business rates, recruitment challenges for anti-social hours, and customers with dwindling disposable income, extinction feels closer than adaptation.

Night-time operators are fast becoming an endangered species. Our voice has not been loud enough, and perhaps it is time to raise it. Turning the tide is not impossible, but it requires decisive action -and quickly. So to Keir Starmer - over to you.

Let’s move beyond rhetoric, reduce the burden on businesses, restore profitability, and give entrepreneurs the confidence to reinvest in an industry that may be underperforming now, but has enormous potential to power growth, jobs and culture across the UK.