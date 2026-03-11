There's a particular kind of political theatre I think that Britain has perfected over the decades where the ministerial appearance at an industry summit (I'vee been to many) and the warm words about workers and communities, or the photo opportunity with someone who actually does the thing being celebrated, is then basically followed by a return to Westminster, where the policies that are slowly strangling that industry remain completely intact.



Angela Rayner's appearance at the Liverpool Night Time Economy Summit is not, in itself, a problem I welcome it, I want it to happen, I am so keen it works and Liverpool is the right room to be in. The conversation is the right conversation to be having. The problem is the gap between the register of that conversation and the actual governing decisions that shape whether a bar owner in Toxteth can afford to stay open past midnight or whether a security worker in the Northern Quarter can get home after a shift and whether a 300-capacity music venue in Leeds can survive another round of business rates revaluation.



That gap isn't small, it is wider and it's structural and it's been widening for years.



I saw this first-hand, during my time as Chief Business Officer at Defected Records. We watched the pandemic hollow out the night-time workforce in real time as a roll call of people we knew personally: sound engineers, lighting technicians and managers. Venue staff who had spent years building expertise in one of the most operationally complex and culturally vital industries in the country suddenly found themselves displaced, with nowhere to turn and no system designed to support them.



So we built something ourselves, pivoting our livestream operation to employ as many of those displaced and furloughed workers as we could. We did it to put their skills on display and keep the craft alive. We wanted to show them and their skills off.



This for us back then was an acknowledgment that this workforce was the invisible infrastructure behind every live cultural experience and it doesn't reconstitute itself automatically when the doors reopen. You lose these people, then you lose the knowledge, the networks, the accumulated craft that makes a great night possible.



During that period we worked closely with the Night Time Industries Association and their Chief Executive Michael Kill, who has done more than almost anyone in this country to make the economic and human case for backing nightlife properly, as a genuine driver of city-centre growth, employment and cultural identity. I had the privilege of speaking at the NTIA's annual gathering two or three times in those years, and what struck me every time was the the quality of the people in that room, the seriousness of the thinking, and the dispiriting gap between what that community was articulating and what the policy response actually looked like.



The night-time economy is worth approximately £66 billion to the UK annually and it employs over three million people from doorstaff to promoters, never just the musicians. These are not peripheral workers in peripheral industries, they're basically the connective tissue of British city life. These are places where we met loved ones, where people fell in love for the first time, where people got their first jobs, where incredible memories lasting our whole lives start and where we discovered music, genres and artists. And they are being governed by a system that treats their economy as a social amenity rather than an economic engine. It is a nice-to-have, tolerated when times are good, but abandoned all too quickly when they're not.



The mechanisms of this abandonment are boringly mundane, which is perhaps why they escape the attention they deserve. Licensing regimes that vary so wildly between local authorities that two venues on opposite sides of a council boundary can operate under entirely different conditions, not because their communities have different needs, but because nobody has ever built coherent national standards perhaps. Policing gaps that leave venues managing public safety functions the state has quietly vacated, then blaming those same venues when something goes wrong.



London addressed some of this with the Night Tube and a Night Czar, backed by real political support. The effect was measurable, increased footfall, higher employment and better venue survival. So the lesson was clear, yet the national response? Not to replicate it anywhere else.



Regional cities the brilliant wonderful history hot beds of culture in port cities like Liverpool or in Manchester birth of New Order, Oasis Madchester the Roses, Leeds, Bristol, Sheffield the list goes on, they carry the weight of Britain's cultural identity in ways that rarely translate into the policy support, those cities actually need. We celebrate the music that came out of those places and we use it in tourism campaigns and national mythology but do not fund the infrastructure that makes it possible for the next generation of that music to exist. The venues close and the workers scatter and the local economy that night-time activity anchors the footfall that flows from an evening out into late-night food, transport, accommodation just contracts.



I think a serious night-time strategy needs to look like a reformed business rates system with a specific carve-out for small and mid-sized cultural venue and national licensing standards with a clear, fast pathway for new operators and transport investment that connects the ambition of a 24-hour city, to the physical reality of getting a 3am worker home safely.



It looks like a recognition that the people who run and work in the night-time economy are not asking to be celebrated, they are asking to be governed competently by whoever is in and shining a ight on their brilliance permanently not as a moment. What Michael Kill and the NTIA have consistently shown is that this community is not short of ideas solutions or the willingness to work constructively with government. What it has been short of repeatedly is a counterpart in power that treats the conversation as seriously as the industry brings it.



Some politicians, Angela Rayner for example, genuinely do care about nightlife. The tragedy is that caring about it as a cultural symbol and caring about it as an economic system seem to require two very different kinds of support, and Britain has historically been good at only the first. We cannot have truly productive, genuinely liveable cities while starving the economies that keep them alive after dark.



The night shift isn't some ammonium or a byline, it's the whole headline.

James Kirkham is the Founder of ICONIC

