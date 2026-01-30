Britain's potholes putting Bayeux Tapestry deal at risk
French conservationists are concerned the extensive number of potholes blighting Britain's roads could damage the artefact.
A deal to exhibit the world-famous Bayeux Tapestry is said to be at risk over Britain's potholes.
Listen to this article
French conservationists are reportedly concerned that the 11th-century artwork could be damaged by the extensive number of potholes blighting Britain's roads.
Concerns were raised over ‘vibrations and shocks’ caused by road damage en route to British Museum, with
It comes as plans are being finalised to ship the historic 70-metre (230ft) embroidery to Britain.
The tapestry, which depicts the Battle of Hastings and the Norman invasion of 1066, is currently held in Bayeux, located in northern France, with the deal set to see the historic artwork displayed at the British Museum in London next year.
Read more: British citizens to get visa free travel to China, Starmer announces
Read more: US 'ready' to strike Iran if no nuclear deal agreed, warns Trump's defence chief Hegseth
However, according to The Telegraph, documents have been filed in France calling on judges to cancel the deal.
The documents specifically warn of the dangers posed to the "fragile" tapestry by “vibrations and shocks” created by London's road network.
Heritage campaigners are seeking to block the tapestry's loan after appealing to the Conseil d’État, France’s highest court, to override President Macron's decision by questioning the legality of his executive powers.
The court documents accuse President Macron of a legal "error of judgment" in allowing the loan of the historic artefact.
The Treasury has already signed off a £800m insurance package to cover potential damage, with The British Museum and the French state also agree on a maximum level of vibration, according to the outlet.
Sites and Monuments, the French heritage group behind the legal challenge, have claimed that: “If [the roads] are in poor condition, that is obviously not a good thing.”
Julien Lacaze, the group's president, added: “The risks are those associated with handling the tapestry and the vibrations during a long journey. They must be limited to the bare minimum.”