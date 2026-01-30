A deal to exhibit the world-famous Bayeux Tapestry is said to be at risk over Britain's potholes.

French conservationists are reportedly concerned that the 11th-century artwork could be damaged by the extensive number of potholes blighting Britain's roads.

Concerns were raised over ‘vibrations and shocks’ caused by road damage en route to British Museum, with

It comes as plans are being finalised to ship the historic 70-metre (230ft) embroidery to Britain.

The tapestry, which depicts the Battle of Hastings and the Norman invasion of 1066, is currently held in Bayeux, located in northern France, with the deal set to see the historic artwork displayed at the British Museum in London next year.

