"Education has an important role to play in equipping young people with the skills to navigate AI, and increasingly robotics, responsibly."

A girl plays with a robot during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center. Picture: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Children are growing up excited about a future in which they work alongside robots, new research has shown, heralding the arrival of the world's first "Robot Generation".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The global research, conducted by Hexagon, revealed that children are growing up with fundamentally different expectations of robots compared to adults, as their experiences are shaped by growing up alongside artificial intelligence (AI). Nearly two-thirds of children across the world see value in accessing AI through robots, compared to 47 per cent of adults - possibly because, for adults, their understanding of androids largely comes from films, television, and books. Children are growing up around robotics, with 58 per cent having encountered one first-hand. Read more: 'The synagogue is now a fortress': LBC visits Heaton Park one year on from terror attack which saw two killed Read more: Hammer-wielding masked gang forces man to transfer them thousands in cryptocurrency after threatening to kill pregnant wife

Chinese police officers, accompanied by a humanoid robot and a robot dog, are seen during the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix. Picture: Jade Gao / AFP via Getty Images

Ferdinand Doepel, Deputy Head Academic and Innovation at Wimbledon High School, believes that as children anticipate a future increasingly shaped by robots, education will be critical to preparing them for it. He said: "The most surprising finding isn't that children are excited about robots, but that they're already imagining how they'll work alongside them. "But just because young people have grown up with technology, including AI, and they know how to use it at a surface level, doesn’t mean they instinctively understand its implications.” "Students can prompt a chatbot fluently and still not see its limitations, or what leaning on it does to their own thinking, or what happens to the data they put into it.

A humanoid robot dressed as Buddhist monks attend the Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the forthcoming birthday of Buddha in South Korea. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

"Education has an important role to play in equipping young people with the skills to navigate AI, and increasingly robotics, responsibly. To do this successfully, collaboration amongst educators, policy makers, and industry experts is essential." In the UK, 58 per cent of children say they would be excited to work alongside a robot, whereas just 28 per cent of adults feel this way. On a global scale, around 20 per cent of children believe robots could be the boss. Adults typically see robots taking on less collaborative roles, viewing them more as workplace assistants that help with research, capturing information, and diary and meeting management.

Visitors take photos of a humanoid robot resembling Albert Einstein at the Robot Mall, world's first embodied intelligent robot 4S store. Picture: Cui Jun/Beijing Youth Daily/VCG via Getty Images