Activists who say they are “appealed” after being detained at sea for five days by Icelandic authorities have now been released under investigation in Reykjavík.

By Jade Edwards-Lowe

The group were on board the Bandero, a ship carrying 21 anti-whaling activists taking part in Operation 86, a campaign led by the Captain Paul Watson Foundation to monitor and disrupt Iceland’s final commercial fin whale hunt.

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Icelandic Coast Guard boards the Bandero. Picture: The Captain Paul Watson Foundation

According to the foundation, the confrontation began on Thursday when the Bandero encountered the whaling vessel Hvalur 9, one of the last two active whaling ships still operating in Icelandic waters. Activists launched a small boat in an attempt to intercept the vessel as part of their protest, with the foundation claiming the action forced the ship away from the whaling grounds. But the situation quickly escalated. The Icelandic Coast Guard then launched a major pursuit involving aircraft, helicopters and a patrol vessel, Freya. As the Bandero headed towards the whaling vessel owned by Kristján Loftsson, coast guard personnel deployed smaller craft, boarded the ship and took control.

All 21 people on board were detained before the vessel was escorted back to Reykjavík. No members of the crew were released in these five days. In a statement, the Captain Paul Watson Foundation said: “We are working to defend our crew, respond to rapidly evolving legal challenges, and continue exposing Iceland’s commercial slaughter of endangered fin whales.” The group also alleged that those detained were held in conditions raising “serious legal and human rights concerns”.

Among the claims made by activists included the denial of access to their chosen legal representation, property seizure without a warrant or seizure document being shown and limited access to basic facilities, including showers. Icelandic police have now stated the following: "All crew members of the Bandero have now been served notice of a decision on expulsion and a re-entry ban." "For non-EEA nationals, the decision entails a re-entry ban covering the entire Schengen area, while for EEA citizens the re-entry ban is limited to Iceland. The re-entry ban is for a minimum of 2 years, and its period of validity begins upon departure." "The crew members have been permitted to leave the ship but are required to report regularly to the police while awaiting enforcement of the decision. The Return and Repatriation Unit of the National Commissioner of the Icelandic Police will carry out the expulsion." The incident comes amid mounting scrutiny of Iceland’s whaling industry. The foundation says it submitted eyewitness testimony, video evidence and other documentation to the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority, known as MAST, alleging that Hvalur harpooned fin whales outside the legally permitted hunting area and that some whales were struck multiple times before dying. MAST has since published the findings of its initial investigation, confirming violations during Hvalur hf’s 2026 whaling operations and identifying instances of non-compliance with Icelandic regulations.

Hvalur hf has already faced increased criticism after footage emerged on July 2, 2026, appearing to show an employee engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a dead whale.