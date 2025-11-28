A British actor with a pop star fiancé has been tipped to become the next James Bond.

Coral’s John Hill said: “We’ve been knocked over with support for Callum Turner in our next James Bond betting over the last 24 hours.

It comes after he played Elizabeth Olsen’s love interest in the romantic-comedy film Eternity, which pushed his odds up to 7-4 to take on the role.

Callum Turner, who is engaged to pop sensation Dua Lipa, is now the “red hot” favourite to take on the prized role, according to Coral bookmakers.

But now, the bookies have a new favourite.

From Idris Elba to Theo James and Tom Holland, speculation has swirled over a host of high-flying stars who could play agent 007 in the hit franchise.

“The British actor is now the red-hot favourite for the role.”

However, the question of who will play Ian Fleming’s spy is still unanswered almost a decade after Daniel Craig announced intentions to move on.

Craig made his fifth and final appearance as the character in 2021’s No Time to Die having taken over from Pierce Brosnan in the mid 2000s.

No Time to Die marked the conclusion of MGM’s complete control over the franchise with Amazon having bought the production company in a huge deal that was announced in February.

Since then, no details have emerged about the future of the Bond series despite Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos tweeting, “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” on the day of the announcement.

In August, Spider-Man star Tom Holland gave his say on rumours he could be the next James Bond, while making fried chicken sandwiches with a popular chef.

He joined Gordon Ramsay on the latter's YouTube channel to make fried chicken sandwiches and promote his non-alcoholic beer brand.

On speculation he could be the next 007, Holland said: "Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now," he said with a sheepish grin. "We’ll get there one day."

He added: "Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry.

"I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had."