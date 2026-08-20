‘The Great ADHD Myth?’ aired by the broadcaster on Tuesday concluded that the condition is a 'social construct, not a disorder of the brain'

Channel 4 To Sell London HQ And Layoff Staff. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

An ADHD charity says it has lodged a complaint with Ofcom after a Channel 4 documentary claimed the condition is a myth.

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Diagnosis of ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, are on the rise in the UK. Picture: Getty

It also involved the journey of a 10-year-old boy who stopped taking his medication and instead made lifestyle changes to see how it affected his behaviour. The boy’s mother subsequently announced he would stay off the drugs for the foreseeable future. At the end of the programme, a caption was shown explaining that the boy went back on his medication two months after filming and his performance at school improved – but that he hoped to come off them again in future. ADHD UK said: "The programme's own end credits told you what its 60 minutes wouldn't: the boy at its centre went back on his medication, and his schoolwork improved. "Their experiment disproved their conclusion. They aired their version anyway. We have already complained to Ofcom."

'The boy at its centre went back on his medication, and his schoolwork improved' ADHD UK said. Picture: Getty