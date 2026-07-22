Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has announced a £600 million package to back British aerospace as he returns to his old brief under a new prime minister.

Mr Reynolds, who has been appointed as Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Secretary in Andy Burnham’s Cabinet, will unveil the funding at the Farnborough International Airshow.

It includes some £500 million for aerospace research and technology projects for greener air travel, and £100 million for a supply chain fund to help meet demand.

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, GKN Aerospace, Safran and the trade body ADS are among the partners for the supply chain fund.

Mr Reynolds said: “Aerospace is one of Britain’s great industrial success stories.

"Partnerships like this show the power of bringing business and innovation together to harness our strong manufacturing base and cutting-edge research to support skilled jobs right across the UK.”

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