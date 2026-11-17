The airline has apologised to customers after the Lagos-bound flight was cancelled

The flight from Heathrow to Lagos became stranded before take off. Picture: X/@richardcoops

By Alex Storey

A British Airways flight was cancelled today after it got stuck in the mud at Heathrow, prompting an emergency response.

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The Dreamliner, which was bound for the Nigerian capital of Lagos, veered off a taxiway and became stranded as its nose plunged into a grass verge. Emergency services were called to the scene and the flight, which was due to take off at 10:45am on Tuesday, was cancelled. Pictures taken from aboard the 215-seater plane show its front wheels completely stuck, and the airline apologised to its customers for the disruption. A British Airways spokesperson told LBC: "We're very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight. Read more: Charles Bronson, one of UK’s longest-serving inmates, again refused release Read more: E-bike yob who mowed down and killed woman, 86, on zebra crossing while on his phone has ‘soft’ jail term increased

The flight ended up being cancelled and BA apologised to its customers. Picture: X/@richardcoops

"Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right." A Heathrow spokesperson ADDED: "We're assisting an aircraft back to stand after it left the taxiway earlier this morning. "No one was injured and we're supporting the airline involved. There is no impact on wider operations."

A spokesperson for Heathrow said no one was injured and it was supporting the airline. Picture: Harry Page/Alamy

One source told The Sun: "The packed plane was all set to go and had pushed back from its stand, taxiing to the runway for take-off to Lagos "There are red-faces all around the airline – and a hefty task clearing up the mess and looking after hundreds of disgruntled passengers who were strapped in their seats for lift off." It comes days after thousands of flight passengers travelling to the UK faced disruptions after the US experienced the longest nationwide flight groundstop since 9/11.

British Airways said its teams were "working to get them on their way as quickly as possible". Picture: Nick Moore/Alamy