Journey is not proceeding as planned: British Airways Dreamliner gets stuck in the mud at Heathrow
The airline has apologised to customers after the Lagos-bound flight was cancelled
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A British Airways flight was cancelled today after it got stuck in the mud at Heathrow, prompting an emergency response.
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The Dreamliner, which was bound for the Nigerian capital of Lagos, veered off a taxiway and became stranded as its nose plunged into a grass verge.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the flight, which was due to take off at 10:45am on Tuesday, was cancelled.
Pictures taken from aboard the 215-seater plane show its front wheels completely stuck, and the airline apologised to its customers for the disruption.
A British Airways spokesperson told LBC: "We're very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight.
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"Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right."
A Heathrow spokesperson ADDED: "We're assisting an aircraft back to stand after it left the taxiway earlier this morning.
"No one was injured and we're supporting the airline involved. There is no impact on wider operations."
One source told The Sun: "The packed plane was all set to go and had pushed back from its stand, taxiing to the runway for take-off to Lagos
"There are red-faces all around the airline – and a hefty task clearing up the mess and looking after hundreds of disgruntled passengers who were strapped in their seats for lift off."
It comes days after thousands of flight passengers travelling to the UK faced disruptions after the US experienced the longest nationwide flight groundstop since 9/11.
All flights across the US were halted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for several hours on Friday "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety".
It came following communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.
Heathrow’s website showed 31 cancelled flights to and from the US throughout the day as of 9.45am on Saturday, and showed delays to around 20 departures.