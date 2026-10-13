British Airways flight forced back to Gatwick after 'cracked window' sparks emergency
The flight was headed to Faro when it was to divert while over France
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A British Airways flight was forced to turnaround and land at Gatwick over concerns of a cracked window.
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The flight left the London airport for Faro in Portugal at around 9am this morning, but was forced to turn around after an hour.
The crack was reportedly spotted by a passenger on the right-hand side of the aircraft, before an emergency signal known as "squawking 7700" was sent by the crew before turning around while over northern France.
Tracking site AirNav Radar wrote on X: "A passenger window is cracked. Flight deck going through checks before deciding where to divert."
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British airways flight BA2660— Flight Emergency by AirNav Radar (@FlightEmergency) October 13, 2026
LGW- FAO
Squawking 7700 (emergency)
Track here: https://t.co/h1rzc8bNgF@AirNavRadar pic.twitter.com/YQLKZipk9Y
A spokesperson for BA said: "The aircraft diverted following a minor technical issue and landed safely back at London Gatwick.
"We have apologised to customers for the delay to their journey, and our teams are working hard to get their travel plans back on track."
Emergency crews were on hand to meet the 22-year-old Airbus A321-231 on its return to Gatwick as a precautionary measure.
Aviation experts AIRLIVE reported that structural damage had been identified to a window panel toward the front of the aircraft, but despite the reported damage, cabin pressure was maintained.
The aircraft is expected to be inspected to establish the extent and cause of the damage.