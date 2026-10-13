A British Airways flight was forced to turnaround and land at Gatwick over concerns of a cracked window.

The flight left the London airport for Faro in Portugal at around 9am this morning, but was forced to turn around after an hour.

The crack was reportedly spotted by a passenger on the right-hand side of the aircraft, before an emergency signal known as "squawking 7700" was sent by the crew before turning around while over northern France.

Tracking site AirNav Radar wrote on X: "A passenger window is cracked. Flight deck going through checks before deciding where to divert."

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