A British Airways jet was just 'seconds from disaster' as it sailed above London after a near-catastrophic failure.

The Dusseldorf flight was 4,000ft in the air when one of the aircraft's data systems 'failed', it has been reported, requiring a rare intervention by the captain.

Sources said the alarming incident on July 6 was the "the most serious ‘near miss’ in the UK in years”.

Flight BA919 was above Canary Wharf it began to stall, the Sun reported.

The Airbus A320 was approaching Heathrow when the captain made the highly unusual call to override the first officer to try and address the problem.

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