BA's parent company has warned that higher airfares are inevitable due to the sharp rise in oil prices.

British Airways Airbus A319 (G-EUPJ) on final approach to Toulouse (TLS). Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

BA's parent company has warned that higher airfares are inevitable due to the sharp rise in oil prices.

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On Friday, International Airlines Group (IAG), who owns the nation's flag carrier, said that the situation in the Middle East would lead to an increase in the cost of flights as a result of the jet fuel crisis. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices to record highs, sparking global fears of flight cancellations amid soaring jet fuel costs and supply shortages. To mitigate price fluctuations better, airlines routinely buy a portion of their fuel in advance at fixed rates, a strategy commonly referred to as 'hedging'. Even with its fuel hedges, IAG said was "not ​immune" to the fallout from the conflict in Iran. However, the group insisted it had yet to experience any disruption to its jet fuel supply. Read more: 'The uncertainty and helplessness is overwhelming,' says oil tanker captain stuck in Strait of Hormuz Read more: Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan for talks as US envoys head there despite Tehran rejecting direct discussions

A British Airways flight coming into land at London Heathrow Airport (April 2026). Picture: Alamy

On a more positive note, Jet2 has instead reassured travellers that its flights and holidays will operate "as normal" amid the crisis. A spokesperson for the company said its flight schedule would be unaffected for the foreseeable future. They said: "We remain in continual dialogue with our fuel suppliers, as is standard practice. "Based on the conversations we have been having, we see no reason not to look forward to operating our scheduled programme of flights and holidays as normal." Jet2 has also revealed it would not be imposing surcharges on any previously booked flights or holidays to offset rising costs. The policy covers all flights and holidays booked through any channel, whether online, via the mobile app, contact centre or through an independent travel agent.

Jet2 has told customers that the price they book is the price they will pay. Picture: Alamy