"Soldiers are still being hurt," one source said

The British Army Ajax armoured vehicle at The Tank Museum, in 2024 in Bovington, Dorset. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Fresh concerns have been raised about the British Army’s Ajax armoured vehicle after soldiers were taken to hospital during trials this summer with hearing and vibration-related issues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that a “small number” of personnel reported health concerns while testing three variants of the 40-tonne vehicle, which has been plagued by delays and safety problems. A spokesperson said: “Safety of our personnel is a top priority. Ajax has been through rigorous trials and an assured safety process, and the evidence shows it is safe to operate. Where concerns were raised over the summer, these were investigated by a safety team and no systemic issues were found. "All armoured vehicles produce noise and vibration - we continue to ensure these do not exceed statutory limits.” Read More: WWII veteran declares winning the war ‘wasn’t worth it’ due to the state of the UK

An Ajax armoured fighting vehicle during British Army Expo 2025. Picture: Alamy

However, sources told reporters that fears remain about the safety of soldiers operating the vehicle for long hours. “Soldiers are still being hurt,” one source said. The revelation comes just days after Defence Procurement Minister Luke Pollard declared Ajax “ready for operations” — eight years behind schedule. He insisted that the platform was now safe, saying: “We would not be putting it in the hands of our armed forces, if it were not safe. "I’ve been reassured from the top of the army down to the folks that work on the platform that it is safe, and those lessons have been learned.”

British army General Dynamics Ajax tank in action. Picture: Alamy

Ajax vehicles, which cost around £10 million each, are being assembled at General Dynamics’ factory in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. The UK is also hoping to export the vehicles abroad — but renewed safety concerns could undermine those ambitions. Defence journalist Francis Tusa, from Defence Eye, said he remained unconvinced the long-running vibration issues had been properly fixed. “They are making the best out of a bad job,” he told Sky News, adding that troops had again experienced hearing and motion sickness problems during the summer trials.

Three British army General Dynamics Ajax tanks. Picture: Alamy

“A lot of people threw up,” he said, claiming about half a dozen soldiers were taken to hospital for checks. The Ajax programme, worth £5.5 billion, is meant to deliver the army’s first new armoured fighting vehicles in nearly 30 years. It includes several variants ,the main Ajax reconnaissance vehicle, the Ares troop carrier, and the Athenacommand model - all of which were reportedly involved in the summer trials.

Past investigations revealed that officials knew of safety concerns as far back as 2018. Picture: Alamy