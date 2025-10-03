A British Army chef has appeared in court charged with having a gun and explosives, including a homemade “cannon”.

Mark Broadhurst, 27, was arrested in September 2024 and two homes in Chesterfield and Bolsover, Derbyshire, were searched.

He was charged with having an explosive substance and possession of a firearm without a licence.

The first charge alleges that on or before September 25 he had various quantities of low explosive black powder, sulphur power and an “improvised homemade cannon”.

The second charge alleges that he had a muzzle-loading firearm on the same date.

