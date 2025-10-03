British Army chef appears in court over possession of 'black powder' and ‘homemade cannon’
Black powder, sulphur power and an “improvised homemade cannon” were found at his address
A British Army chef has appeared in court charged with having a gun and explosives, including a homemade “cannon”.
Mark Broadhurst, 27, was arrested in September 2024 and two homes in Chesterfield and Bolsover, Derbyshire, were searched.
He was charged with having an explosive substance and possession of a firearm without a licence.
The first charge alleges that on or before September 25 he had various quantities of low explosive black powder, sulphur power and an “improvised homemade cannon”.
The second charge alleges that he had a muzzle-loading firearm on the same date.
On Friday, Broadhurst, from Chesterfield, appeared at the Old Bailey before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb for a preliminary hearing by videolink from his lawyer’s office.
The defendant, whose address was given as Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, spoke to confirm his identity.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a provisional two-week trial before a High Court judge at Sheffield Crown Court from June 29 next year.
A plea hearing at the Old Bailey will take place on February 13.
Broadhurst, who is suspended by the British Army, was granted continued conditional bail.